Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Villarreal take on an in-form Cadiz outfit this weekend in an intriguing and relatively unpredictable La Liga fixture at the Estadio Ramon de Carranza on Sunday. Both sides have enjoyed excellent league campaigns so far and will want to build on their positive streak with a victory in this game.

Cadiz have been this surprise package in La Liga this season and shocked reigning champions Real Madrid with a 1-0 away victory last week. The newly-promoted side has already managed three victories this season and will want to pull off another upset this weekend.

Villarreal are currently in second place in the La Liga table and their results this season are a fair reflection of their excellent work in the transfer market. The Yellow Submarines have a supremely talented squad and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Cadiz vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Cadiz have played each other only on five occasions since the turn of the century, with the Yellow Submarines managing three victories. Cadiz have struggled against Villarreal in the past and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Villarreal thrashed Cadiz by a 3-0 margin in the previous meeting between the two sides in 2017. Cadiz have a transformed as a unit over the past year, however, and can trouble the away side in this game.

Cadiz form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-W

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-L-W

Cadiz vs Villarreal Team News

Cadiz have a strong squad

Cadiz

Luismi Quezada is currently injured and is ruled out of this game. While Marcos Mauro and Iza have a few fitness issues to contend with, Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Negredo are fully fit and are likely to resume their fruitful partnership in the final third for Cadiz.

Injured: Luismi Quezada

Doubtful: Marcos Mauro, Iza

Suspended: None

Alberto Moreno is currently injured

Villarreal

Villarreal do have a few injuries to account for and will have to do without Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, Pervis Estupinan, and Daniel Parejo in this game. Takefuso Kubo was sent off against Valencia last week and is suspended against Cadiz.

Injured: Alberto Moreno, Ramiro Guerra, Pervis Estupinan, Daniel Parejo

Doubtful: Gerard Moreno

Suspended: Takefuso Kubo

Cadiz vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Cadiz Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jeremias Ledesma; Alfonso Espino, Juan Cala, Fali, Carlos Akapo; Alex Fernandez, Jose Mari, Jens Jonsson, Salvi Sanchez; Anthony Lozano, Alvaro Negredo

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Asenjo; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Manu Trigueros, Francis Coquelin, Vicente Iborra; Moi Gomez, Paco Alcacer, Samuel Chukwueze

Cadiz vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have built an excellent squad over the past few months and will want to finish in the top four in La Liga this season. With Gerard Moreno unavailable for this game, however, the away side will have to take it up a notch in the final third on Sunday.

Cadiz have exceeded expectations so far and Anthony Lozano and the experienced Alvaro Negredo leading the line, the home side will present Villarreal with a stern challenge this weekend.

Prediction: Cadiz 2-2 Villarreal

