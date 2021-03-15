Cagliari 1-3 Juventus: Juventus Player Ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick gets the job done | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus beat Cagliari 3-1 in the 2020-21 Serie A after crashing out of the UEFA Champions League against Porto in mid-week.

Cristiano Ronaldo smashed a hat-trick to seal all three points for the Bianconeri. The Portuguese opened the scoring early on by slotting in a header to give Juventus the early lead.

The 36-year-old then converted a penalty to double Juventus' advantage on the night. Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick with an absolute belter, smashing one in off his left boot to complete the rout. Giovanni Simeone grabbed a consolation goal for his side in the second half.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Juventus players in the game.

Wojciech Szczesny - 6.5/10

Wojciech Szczesny had a decent game even though Cagliari looked dangerous with their attacks. The Polish international made three saves in the game. He failed to keep a clean sheet, though.

Juan Cuadrado- 7/10

Juan Cuadrado had quite an eventful night for Juventus. He carried on his electric form from the game against Porto. The Colombian set up Ronaldo's first goal of the night. Cuadrado was pretty well balanced, both offensively as well as defensively.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7/10

Matthijs de Ligt was rock solid at the back. The Dutch international made six clearances, won four duels, intercepted the ball three times and made three recoveries.

Giorgio Chiellini - 6.5/10

Giorgio Chiellini, returning after an injury, had a decent outing alongside De Ligt. The duo managed to thwart most Cagliari threats and did not allow anything to go through them.

Alex Sandro - 6.5/10

Alex Sandro had a reasonable outing till he was forced off with an injury just after the half-hour mark.

Dejan Kulusevski - 6/10

Dejan Kulusevski endured a tough night, as he found it difficult to break the lines. He also gave away possession cheaply on numerous occasions.

Danilo - 7.5/10

Danilo started the game in the centre of the pitch. It was a risk Pirlo took, but it paid off eventually. He won seven duels, made seven recoveries, won two tackles and made two interceptions for Juventus. The Brazilian completed the most passes (55) in the game as well.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Adrien Rabiot put in a decent shift in the centre of the park. The Frenchman won five duels, made six recoveries and won three tackles in the game. Alongside Danilo, Rabiot had the Juventus midfield in complete control.

Federico Chiesa - 8/10

Federico Chiesa had a great game. The Italian international created the most chances (5) against Cagliari. Chiesa also set up Ronaldo for his third of the night.

Alvaro Morata - 6/10

Alvaro Morata had a night to forget against Cagliari. The Spaniard misfired on all fronts. Morata failed to beat Cagliari's defensive structure for most of the game and endured a difficult night.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 9.5/10

Cristiano Ronaldo was the 'Man of the Match'. The Portuguese international scored a perfect hat-trick and gave a befitting response to his critics.

He opened the scoring with a glancing header and topped it off with a penalty and a vicious left-foot strike. Ronaldo scored the second-fastest hat-trick of his career to seal the deal for the Old Lady.

Ratings of Juventus Substitutes

Federico Bernadeschi - 7/10

Federico Bernadeschi came on early to replace Sandro and played his part perfectly. He made seven recoveries, won three duels, made two interceptions and completed two dribbles during his stay on the pitch.

Leonardo Bonucci - 6.5/10

Leonardo Bonucci came in for Chiellini in the 70th minute. The veteran defender ensured Juventus protected their lead till the very end.

Weston McKennie - 6/10

Weston McKennie put in a decent performance in the limited time he was on the pitch. He restored balance in the Juventus midfield and provided some much-needed energy up front.

Arthur - N/A

Arthur did not have much impact on the game against Cagliari.

Gianluca Frabbota - N/A

Gianluca Frabotta came on too late to merit a rating.