Cagliari vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari are set to welcome AC Milan to the Sardegna Arena on Monday for their next Serie A fixture.

Cagliari come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta on Thursday in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Goals from Russian midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk, Colombian striker Luis Muriel and young Croatian defender Bosko Sutalo ensured victory for Atalanta.

Young Italian winger Riccardo Sottil, on loan from Fiorentina, scored the consolation goal for Eusebio Di Francesco's Cagliari.

AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Marco Giampaolo's Torino on penalties after a 0-0 draw on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Cagliari vs AC Milan Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 20 games, lost one and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with AC Milan beating Cagliari 3-0.

An own goal from centre-back Ragnar Klavan and goals from star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Spanish winger Samu Castillejo sealed the win for Milan.

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-L-D

AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-W-W

Cagliari vs AC Milan Team News

Cagliari

Cagliari will be unable to call upon the services of Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, who is suspended.

Croatian midfielder Marko Rog is injured, alongside young Angolan winger Zito Luvumbo and midfielder Paolo Farago. Veteran Estonian centre-back Ragnar Klavan and young defender Andrea Carboni are unavailable.

Injured: Marko Rog, Zito Luvumbo, Paolo Farago, Andrea Carboni, Ragnar Klavan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nahitan Nandez

AC Milan

Meanwhile, AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will be unable to call upon the services of young Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao, who is suspended. Croatian winger Ante Rebic and Bosnia and Herzegovina international Rade Krunic are recovering from COVID-19.

There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ismael Bennacer, Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers and young centre-back Matteo Gabbia.

French left-back Theo Hernandez and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu are also likely to need a late fitness test to determine their involvement.

Injured: Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic

Doubtful: Alexis Saelemaekers, Ismael Bennacer, Matteo Gabbia, Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu

Suspended: Rafael Leao

Cagliari vs AC Milan Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Alessio Cragno, Fabio Pisacane, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Christian Oliva, Riccardo Sottil, Razvan Marin, Radja Nainggolan, Joao Pedro, Giovanni Simeone

AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Davide Calabria, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Brahim Diaz, Samu Castillejo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Jens Petter Hauge

Cagliari vs AC Milan Prediction

Cagliari are 16th in the Serie A table, and have lost their last four league games. The arrival of Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan on loan from Inter Milan will strengthen their cause.

AC Milan, on the other hand, sit at the top of the league table, three points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan. Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned from injury, while Stefano Pioli's side have an assortment of talented youngsters to choose from.

AC Milan have a good squad and are in fine form. They should be able to beat Cagliari.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 AC Milan

