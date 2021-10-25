Cagliari vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari host AS Roma at Sardegna Arena in Serie A on Wednesday, looking for their second league win of the 2021-22 season.

Languishing second from bottom in the table, Gli Isolani have endured a torrid run in the Italian top-flight so far, winning only once in nine games.

The side also suffered their fifth defeat of the season at the weekend to Fiorentina, who ran out 3-0 victors on Sunday.

The Giallorossi, meanwhile, are currently on a rough patch, failing to win any of their last three games in all competitions.

A 1-0 loss to Juventus in the league was followed by a stunning 6-1 rout in Europa Conference League action by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt.

On Sunday, the side were held to a goalless stalemate by runaway leaders Napoli, wherein Jose Mourinho was also sent off.

Cagliari vs AS Roma Head-To-Head

AS Roma have won 17 of their last 35 clashes with Cagliari, who've beaten them only seven times during this period.

That included a 3-2 victory on home soil back in April.

Cagliari Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

AS Roma Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-D

Cagliari vs AS Roma Team News

Cagliari

Gli Isolani have a fair number of injury concerns at the moment, with Dalbert, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog and Paolo Farago all out.

To make matters worse, Uruguayans Martin Caceres and Nahuel Nandez both picked up injuries in the loss to Fiorentina on Sunday.

Head coach Walter Mazzari has confirmed that Caceres came off with a bruised ankle while Nandez had discomfort in his thigh.

Both are likely to be given a rest here.

Injured: Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Dalbert, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Marko Rog, Paolo Farago

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

AS Roma

Chris Smalling is still out with a thigh injury that might keep him on the sidelines for another week, while Leonardo Spinazzola is a long-term absentee for Giallorossi.

Jose Mourinho, who has been suspended from the clash, has revealed in a press-conference that his lineup will be the same as on Sunday.

Injured: Chris Smalling and Leonardo Spinazzola

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cagliari vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Cagliari (4-4-2): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni, Dalbert Henrique; Gastón Pereiro, Razvan Marin, Kevin Strootman, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Keita Balde.

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio; Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina; Jordan Veretout, Bryan Cristante; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Henrikh Mkhitaryan; Tammy Abraham.

Cagliari vs AS Roma Prediction

AS Roma have drawn a blank in their last two Serie A outings, but they were against bigwigs Juventus and Napoli.

Minnows Cagliari are battling relegation and have one of the worst defensive records in the top-flight, having shipped 20 goals in nine games.

Roma were beaten on their last visit to Sardinia but a repeat is unlikely. Jose Mourinho's side should be able to exact revenge here.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 AS Roma

Edited by Peter P