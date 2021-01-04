Cagliari vs Benevento prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari will host Benevento in their upcoming Serie A fixture at The Sardegna Arena on Wednesday.

Gli Isolani lost 4-1 at home to Napoli in their latest top-flight fixture on Sunday.

Benevento fell 2-0 to leaders AC Milan on Sunday, despite the Rossoneri being reduced to 10 men in the 33rd minute.

2021's starting #SerieATIM League Table! 👏

Cagliari vs Benevento Head-to-Head

There have only been three competitive encounters between the two sides to date. One game took place in the 1982-83 Coppa Italia and the next two meetings came in the 2017-18 Serie A season.

The visitors are winless against the hosts in these meetings. Cagliari recorded 2-1 wins in their Serie A meetings and their first-ever meeting in the Coppa Italia ended in a 1-1 draw.

Benevento are the side in better form heading into the fixture, as they have two wins in their last five outings and sit 10th in the standings. Cagliari have not won in the league since 7 November and are 15th in the standings.

Cagliari form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Benevento form guide: L-W-W-D-L

Cagliari vs Benevento Team News

Cagliari

Diego Godin is a doubt for this home game against Benevento.

The Sardinians will be without the services of Marko Rog, who is out for the season while Diego Godin and Adam Ounas are unavailable. Paolo Faragò and Zito Luvumbo have worked separately from the group in training sessions. Their inclusion in the squad for the midweek game remains in doubt.

The hosts have managed to sign midfielder Radja Nainggolan on loan from Inter Milan and he could take part in this match.

Charalampos Lykogiannis was booked twice against Napoli and will be suspended for the game.

Injured: Marko Rog, Adam Ounas, Paolo Faragò, Zito Luvumbo

Doubtful: Diego Godin

Suspended: Charalampos Lykogiannis

Benevento

For the visitors, Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio, Iago Falque and Nicolas Viola are all expected to miss the trip to Sardinia. Striker Gianluca Caprari missed a penalty in the last game and could be dropped to the bench here.

Injured: Luca Caldirola, Christian Maggio, Iago Falque, Nicolas Viola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Benevento Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Alessandro Tripaldelli, Luca Ceppitelli, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Gabriele Zappa; Nahitan Nandez, Razvan Marin; Riccardo Sottil, Joao Pedro, Gastón Pereiro; Giovanni Simeone

Benevento Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo; Federico Barba, Daam Foulon, Kamil Glik, Gaetano Letizia; Riccardo Improta, Pasquale Schiattarella, Perparim Hetemaj; Roberto Insigne, Marco Sau; Gianluca Lapadula

Cagliari vs Benevento Prediction

Benevento recorded 25 shots against AC Milan in their previous outing. Their failure to score against the leaders stemmed from wastefulness in front of goal and Milan's defensive determination rather than a lack of trying.

If they can be more decisive against Cagliari in midweek, Benevento can make quick work of the hosts, who will be without some key players.

Cagliari have also scored 22 goals this term, but they have not done well in their recent fixtures. We expect Benevento to record a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-1 Benevento

