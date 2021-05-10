Cagliari vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

The Serie A is back in action with another set of important games this week as Fiorentina travel to Sicily to take on Cagliari at the Sardegna Arena on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and need to win this game.

Cagliari are in 16th place in the Serie A standings at the moment and could face an intense relegation battle this month. The home side has shown tremendous improvement in recent weeks and will want to make a statement in this fixture.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign by their standards and are in 13th place in the league table. La Viola did manage to stun Lazio by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this match.

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Fiorentina ave a good record against Cagliari and have won 12 games out of a total of 26 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed eight victories against Fiorentina and can trouble their opponents this week.

The reverse fixture between the two Italian sides took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Fiorentina. Cagliari gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to take it up a notch on Wednesday.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: W-D-W-W-W

Fiorentina form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-L

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Team News

Cagliari need to win this game

Cagliari

Riccardo Sottil and Marko Rog are currently injured and will be unable to feature in this game. Cagliari have good players in their ranks and will want to make a statement in this match.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil, Marko Rog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Fiorentina need to win this game

Fiorentina

Aleksandr Kokorin is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Cagliari this week. Borja Valero is also sidelined with a knock and will likely be replaced by Erick Pulgar for this game. Igor served his suspension against Lazio and is available against Cagliari.

Injured: Aleksandr Kokorin, Borja Valero

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-3): Alessio Cragno; Andrea Carboni, Diego Godin, Luca Ceppitelli; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Alessandro Deiola, Nahitan Nandez; Radja Nainggolan, Leonardo Pavoletti, Joao Pedro

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Nikola Milenkovic; Igor, Lorenzo Venuti, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Giacomo Bonaventura; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Cagliari vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have impressive players in their ranks but have not been able to justify their potential. La Viola stunned Lazio over the weekend and the likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Franck Ribery will want to make the most of their momentum going into this game.

Cagliari can punch above their weight in the Serie A and will need their seasoned campaigners to seize the initiative in this fixture. Fiorentina are the better team on paper, however, and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Fiorentina

