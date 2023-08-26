Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2023

Round two of Serie A comes to an end on Monday (August 28) when Cagliari and Inter Milan go head-to-head at the Sardegna Arena.

Cagliari were denied a dream start on their return to the top flight, as they were held to a goalless draw by Torino on Monday. Before that, Claudio Ranieri‘s men booked their spot in the Coppa Italia second round with a 2-1 extra time win over Palermo on August 12. The hosts are unbeaten since a 2-1 defeat against Parma on April 22.

Meanwhile, Inter kicked off their new Serie A campaign on Saturday with a comfortable 2-0 win over Monza. That was in keeping with their impressive performance in pre-season, where they went unbeaten in five friendlies, winning four.

Next up for the Nerazzurri is an opposing side who have lost their last four meetings, conceding 11 goals and scoring two since a 1-1 draw in January 2020.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Inter have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 26 wins from the last 42 meetings.

Cagliari have managed just six wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Inter are on a four-game winning streak against Ranieri‘s men and are unbeaten in seven meetings, winning six since a 2-1 loss in March 2019.

Cagliari are unbeaten in 16 games across competitions, winning 12, since losing to Parma in April.

Inzaghi’s side have won all but one of their last six games since the start of pre-season, with a 1-1 draw against Saudi outfit Al-Nassr on July 27 being the exception.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction

While Cagliari will look to maintain their impressive home form, they face the stern challenge of taking on a formidable Inter side. Given the gulf in quality and depth between the two sides, expect Inzaghi’s men to extend their winning streak in the fixture.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Inter

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Inter

Tip 2: First to score - Inter (The visitors have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Cagliari.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of their last nine clashes.)