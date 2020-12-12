Cagliari vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Inter Milan will look to put their midweek Champions League disappointment behind them as they travel to Cagliari for a Serie A clash on Sunday.

Inter needed a win against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro on Wednesday night to make it into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Instead, they only managed a 0-0 draw in that game, which meant that they finished bottom of the group, and will not play European football for the rest of this season.

Inter are second in Serie A, five points behind league leaders AC Milan. Antonio Conte's team have picked up 21 points in 10 Serie A games.

Despite that rocky run in Europe, Inter are coming on strong in Serie A, having won their last three league games.

They have scored six in their last two games, which they won 3-1 and 3-0 against Bologna and Sassuolo respectively.

In contrast, Cagliari haven't won any of their last three games in Serie A. After a 2-0 loss to Juventus, Cagliari recorded two draws, against Spezia and Hellas Verona.

Advertisement

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Inter Milan have won 22 of the last 38 clashes against Cagliari, while losing just six times. These two teams have recorded 10 draws against each other in that period.

Cagliari form guide: D-D-L-W-L

Inter Milan form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Team News

Uruguayan stars Diego Godin and Nahitan Nandez will miss this game for Cagliari. Adam Ounas and Gaston Pereira are ruled out as well.

Injured: Diego Godin, Nahitan Nandez

Suspended: None

Inter are only missing Matias Vecino from their squad for this game, as the midfielder adds to the list of Uruguayans who are ruled out of this clash.

Injured: Matias Vecino

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alessio Cragno; Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Razvan Marin, Marko Rog; Gabriele Zappa, Joao Pedro, Riccardo Sottil; Leonardo Pavoletti

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Achraf Hakimi, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Roberto Gagliardini, Ashley Young; Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction

Despite their failure to qualify for the knockout rounds of European competitions, there is still enough experience in the Inter squad for them to put their head down and concentrate on the Serie A title race.

We are predicting a narrow win for Antonio Conte's side in this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Inter Milan