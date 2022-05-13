Cagliari vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Cagliari are set to play Inter Milan at the Unipol Domus on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Cagliari come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against ten-man Salernitana in the league. A goal from Italy international Simone Verdi for Salernitana was cancelled out by a goal from centre-back Giorgio Altare for Cagliari. Salernitana had veteran French winger Franck Ribery sent off, while Cagliari had Serbian goalkeeper Boris Radunovic sent off.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, beat Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus 4-2 in the final of the Coppa Italia. Goals from midfielder Nicolo Barella, Turkey international Hakan Calhanoglu and a brace from Croatian winger Ivan Perisic secured the win for Simone Inzaghi's Inter Milan. Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic scored the goals for Juventus.

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

In 28 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Inter Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost five and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Inter Milan beating Cagliari 4-0. A brace from Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez and goals from Chilean attacker Alexis Sanchez and Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu sealed the deal for Inter Milan.

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: D-L-L-W-L

Inter Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-W

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Team News

Cagliari

Cagliari will be without Uruguayan midfielder Nahitan Nandez, while Serbian goalkeeper Boris Radunovic is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and caretaker manager Alessandro Agostini is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Boris Radunovic

Inter Milan

Meanwhile, Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi could be without Uruguayan midfielder Matias Vecino.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Matias Vecino

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno, Luca Ceppitelli, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare, Raoul Bellanova, Kevin Strootman, Alberto Grassi, Razvan Marin, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Leonardo Pavoletti, Gaston Pereiro

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

GOAL @goal Lautaro Martinez is now having his most prolific goalscoring campaign ever Lautaro Martinez is now having his most prolific goalscoring campaign ever 😤 https://t.co/XikylfBdCl

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Cagliari vs Inter Milan Prediction

Cagliari are 18th in the league, and have won one of their last five league games. They are one point behind 17th-placed Salernitana, and their current form does not bode confidence.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, two points behind league leaders AC Milan with two games to go. An exciting title race in Italy is coming to a grandstand finish.

Inter Milan to win.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 Inter Milan

Edited by Abhinav Anand