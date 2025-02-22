Cagliari vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Cagliari take on Thiago Motta's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cagliari vs Juventus Preview

Cagliari are currently in 14th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Atalanta last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate over the past year. The Bianconeri slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Cagliari vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Cagliari and have won 27 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's paltry three victories.

After a run of five victories on the trot against Cagliari in Serie A, Juventus have been held to draws in their last two such games in the competition.

Since the beginning of 2010, Cagliari have lost 20 of their 26 matches against Juventus in Serie A - they have a worse such record only against Lazio during this period.

After a run of eight defeats on the trot at home against Juventus in Serie A, Cagliari have remained unbeaten in two of their last four such games in the competition.

Cagliari vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus have blown hot and cold so far this season and will be hurting from their defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League. The Bianconeri have dominated this fixture in the past and will look to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Cagliari have punched above their weight on a few occasions this season and will need to put up a resolute front on Sunday. Juventus are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

Cagliari vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

