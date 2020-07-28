Cagliari vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus are fresh from winning their ninth consecutive Serie A title and will travel to Cagliari on Wednesday evening to begin wrapping up the season's formalities. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who gave Juventus the lead in their 2-0 victory over Sampdoria that guaranteed them the Scudetto before the season was over.

Meanwhile, Cagliari, who are languishing at 14th place on the table, have not tasted success even once in their last 8 games. They had lost 4-0 to Juventus in the corresponding away fixture and will be hoping that Wednesday won't be a repeat of the same.

Cagliari vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Cagliari will play host to Juventus on Wednesday evening

Juventus have played Cagliari a total of 26 times so far. The Bianconeri have beaten Cagliari 19 times out of 26 and drawn with them 5 times. Cagliari have only won two games against the Turin giants till date.

The last time these two teams squared up against each other was when Juventus hosted Cagliari in early January. Maurizio Sarri's men recorded a thumping 4-0 win over their opponents courtesy of a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Gonzalo Higuain.

Juventus form guide: D-W-L-W

Cagliari form guide: L-D-L-L

Cagliari vs Juventus Team News

Nahitan Nandez is suspended and Paolo Farago will take his place in the starting XI for Cagliari. Gaston Pereiro is likely to start as a number 10.

Injured: Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Cigarini, Luca Pellegrini, Radja Nainggolan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nahitan Nandez

As for Juventus, Paulo Dybala will miss out due to a muscle injury. Douglas Costa will not be available as he is sidelined once again, along with Sami Khedira, Georgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio. Danilo was also forced off during the weekend and is doubtful for Wednesday's game.

Ⓒaptain #Stron9er! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆@chiellini is the only Juventus player to have picked up ALL nine Scudetti consecutively 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1vJrEgl8Qm — JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfcen) July 28, 2020

Injured: Dybala, Douglas Costa, Chiellini, Khedira and Mattia De Sciglio

Doubtful: Danilo

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Juventus Predicted Lineups

Cagliari predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Fabio Pisacane, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Ragnar Klavan, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Paolo Farago, Artur Ionita, Marko Rog, Gaston Pereiro; Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

Juventus predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Cagliari vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus will undoubtedly be on a high following their title win. However, they still have a point to prove after being criticised for their form following the restart. Meanwhile, Cagliari haven't won in 8 league games. This looks like easy pickings for this Juventus side.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-3 Juventus