Cagliari vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Juventus are fresh from winning their ninth consecutive Serie A title and will travel to Cagliari on Wednesday evening to begin wrapping up the season's formalities. It was Cristiano Ronaldo who gave Juventus the lead in their 2-0 victory over Sampdoria that guaranteed them the Scudetto before the season was over.
Meanwhile, Cagliari, who are languishing at 14th place on the table, have not tasted success even once in their last 8 games. They had lost 4-0 to Juventus in the corresponding away fixture and will be hoping that Wednesday won't be a repeat of the same.
Cagliari vs Juventus Head-to-Head
Juventus have played Cagliari a total of 26 times so far. The Bianconeri have beaten Cagliari 19 times out of 26 and drawn with them 5 times. Cagliari have only won two games against the Turin giants till date.
The last time these two teams squared up against each other was when Juventus hosted Cagliari in early January. Maurizio Sarri's men recorded a thumping 4-0 win over their opponents courtesy of a hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Gonzalo Higuain.
Juventus form guide: D-W-L-W
Cagliari form guide: L-D-L-L
Cagliari vs Juventus Team News
Nahitan Nandez is suspended and Paolo Farago will take his place in the starting XI for Cagliari. Gaston Pereiro is likely to start as a number 10.
Injured: Leonardo Pavoletti, Luca Cigarini, Luca Pellegrini, Radja Nainggolan
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nahitan Nandez
As for Juventus, Paulo Dybala will miss out due to a muscle injury. Douglas Costa will not be available as he is sidelined once again, along with Sami Khedira, Georgio Chiellini and Mattia De Sciglio. Danilo was also forced off during the weekend and is doubtful for Wednesday's game.
Injured: Dybala, Douglas Costa, Chiellini, Khedira and Mattia De Sciglio
Doubtful: Danilo
Suspended: None
Cagliari vs Juventus Predicted Lineups
Cagliari predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Fabio Pisacane, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Ragnar Klavan, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Paolo Farago, Artur Ionita, Marko Rog, Gaston Pereiro; Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro
Juventus predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Buffon; Juan Cuadrado, Daniele Rugani, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey; Federico Bernardeschi, Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo
Cagliari vs Juventus Prediction
Juventus will undoubtedly be on a high following their title win. However, they still have a point to prove after being criticised for their form following the restart. Meanwhile, Cagliari haven't won in 8 league games. This looks like easy pickings for this Juventus side.
Prediction: Cagliari 0-3 JuventusPublished 28 Jul 2020, 21:13 IST