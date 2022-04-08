Cagliari vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Serie A returns this weekend and will see Cagliari host Juventus at the Unipol Domus on Saturday night.

Cagliari are struggling for form at the moment and have their top-flight status in jeopardy. They were the victims of a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Udinese last time out, with Joao Pedro's deft opener at the half-hour mark being a distant memory at the final whistle.

The home side sit 17th in the league table with just 25 points from 31 games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways this weekend and pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Juventus saw their impressive league run come to an end against defending champions Inter Milan in a highly tense clash at the Allianz Stadium last weekend. The Old Lady lost the game 1-0 via a late first-half penalty from their opponents.

The Bianconeri sit fourth in the league table with 59 points from 31 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and resume their late push for the title.

Cagliari vs Juventus Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Cagliari and Juventus. The hosts have won just three of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which Juventus won 2-0.

Cagliari Form Guide: L-L-L-L-W

Juventus Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Cagliari vs Juventus Team News

Cagliari

The hosts have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their weekend game. Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez and Luca Gagliano are all injured, while Razvan Marin and Leonardo Pavoletti are both out with COVID-19.

Alberto Grassi received a red card last time out and has been suspended as a result, while Luca Ceppitelli is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Kevin Strootman, Nahitan Nandez, Luca Gagliano

Doubtful: Luca Ceppitelli

Suspended: Alberto Grassi

Unavailable: Razvan Marin, Leonardo Pavoletti

Juventus

Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Marley Ake and Kaio Jorge are all injured and will not play against Cagliari. Mattia De Sciglio is out with a suspension and will miss out as well.

Injured: Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Federico Chiesa, Marley Ake, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Mattia De Sciglio

Cagliari vs Juventus Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Edoardo Goldaniga, Matteo Lovato, Giorgio Altare; Raoul Bellanova, Marko Rog, Alessandro Deiola, Dalbert Henrique; Daniele Baselli, Joao Pedro; Gaston Pereiro

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Denis Zakaria, Juan Cuadrado; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Cagliari vs Juventus Prediction

Cagliari are on a four-game losing streak which has seen them concede 11 goals and score just once.

Juventus, on the other hand, saw their latest result end a four-game winning streak in the league and a 16-game unbeaten run. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend and should be able to do just that.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Juventus

Edited by Peter P