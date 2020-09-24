Cagliari vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari are set to host Lazio at the Sardegna Arena on Saturday in their next Serie A fixture.

Cagliari come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo last Sunday at the Stadio Citta del Tricolore in their first league game of the season.

Argentina international Giovanni Simeone scored for Cagliari, only for midfielder Mehdi Bourabia to equalise for Cagliari late in the second half.

FT | Sassuolo 1-1 Cagliari: Giovanni Simeone’s headed goal is cancelled out by a fantastic long-range free kick from Mehdi Bourabia, as the opening day points are shared in Emilia. — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) September 20, 2020

This is Lazio's first match of the league season. They last played an official game in August, when they lost 3-1 to Napoli. Goals from Spanish midfielder Fabian Ruiz, forward and captain Lorenzo Insigne and winger Matteo Politano sealed the deal for Gennaro Gattuso's side. Lazio's talisman Ciro Immobile scored the consolation goal.

Cagliari vs Lazio Head-to-Head

In 27 previous encounters between the two sides, Lazio hold the clear advantage. They have won 18 games, lost five and drawn four.

Their most recent match was in July and ended in a 2-1 win for Lazio. Goals from midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Ciro Immobile secured a win for their side. Giovanni Simeone was the goalscorer for Cagliari.

I believe this season Ciro Immobile will continue where he left off from 2019/20 and help Lazio to many victories!



Won his second Capocannoniere with Lazio in 2019/20 with 36 goals✅

Won the European Golden Shoe in 2019/20✅

Won Best Serie A striker in 2019/20✅



Forza Ciro! pic.twitter.com/Bfl4GPidka — jerry mancini (@jmancini8) September 22, 2020

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: D

Lazio form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Cagliari vs Lazio Team News

Cagliari have a few injury concerns. Uruguayan midfielder Gaston Pereiro, striker Alberto Cerri, defender and captain Luca Ceppitelli and former Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan are all out.

Injured: Gaston Pereiro, Alberto Cerri, Luca Ceppitelli, Ragnar Klavan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian centre-back Luiz Felipe and midfielder and captain Senad Lulic. New signing, Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi is out as well.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Senad Lulic, Vedat Muriqi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Lazio Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alessio Cragno, Paolo Farago, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Fabio Pisacane, Charalampos Lykogiannis, Razvan Marin, Marko Rog, Fabrizio Caligara, Nahitan Nandez, Giovanni Simeone, Joao Pedro

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha, Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Adam Marusic, Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction

Cagliari have some talented players in their squad, including striker Giovanni Simeone and midfielders Razvan Marin and Marko Rog. They will have to be at their very best in order to get a positive result.

Lazio, on the other hand, can count on the attacking ability of Italy international Ciro Immobile, who won the European Golden Shoe last season after scoring 39 goals in 44 appearances.

In Luis Alberto and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio have two extremely talented midfielders, while Joaquin Correa and Adam Marusic enjoyed fine seasons last time around as well.

Lazio have a good squad on paper, led by Immobile. They are the favourites for this game and should take all three points away from home.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Lazio

