Cagliari vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio take on Cagliari on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cagliari are in 17th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far. The home side edged Torino to a crucial 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Lazio, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have overcome their slump this season. The Biancocelesti suffered a 2-1 defeat against Napoli in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Cagliari vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 27 out of 49 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed nine victories against Lazio and will look to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Both teams committed errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: W-D-D-W-D

Lazio form guide in the Serie A: L-D-W-W-D

Cagliari vs Lazio Team News

Cagliari have a depleted squad

Cagliari

Cagliari have a few injuries to account for with Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Nahitan Nandez ruled out at the moment. Marko Rog has also picked up a knock and will be excluded from the squad.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Marko Rog

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio need to step up in this game

Lazio

Lucas Leiva and Luis Alberto have served their suspensions and will be available for selection. Danilo Cataldi and Manuel Lazzari are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Danilo Cataldi, Manuel Lazzari

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Lazio Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Matteo Lovato, Edoardo Goldaniga; Dalbert, Raoul Bellanova, Alberto Grassi, Alessandro Deiola, Razvan Marin; Joao Pedro, Gaston Pereiro

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Strakosha; Stefan Radu, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe, Adam Marusic; Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile

Cagliari vs Lazio Prediction

Lazio have struggled to hit their peak under Maurizio Sarri this season and will need to prove a point this week. The Biancocelesti have excellent players in their ranks and will need to justify their potential in the coming months.

Cagliari have also failed to meet expectations so far and will need to work hard to stay away from the relegation zone. Lazio are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-2 Lazio

