Cagliari vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th February 2024

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Cagliari lock horns with an impressive Napoli side in an important clash at the Sardegna Arena on Sunday.

Cagliari vs Napoli Preview

Napoli are currently in ninth place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Neapolitan giants held Barcelona to an admirable 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Cagliari, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled so far this season. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Udinese last week and has a point to prove in this match.

Cagliari vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have an impressive recent record against Cagliari and have won 19 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Cagliari's four victories.

Cagliari have won only one of their last 25 matches against Napoli in the Serie A and have failed to score more than one goal in any of their last 14 such games.

Napoli have won six of their last seven matches away from home against Cagliari in the Serie A and have scored a total of 20 goals during this period.

After an unbeaten run of six matches at home on the trot in the Serie A, Cagliari have lost each of their last two such matches in the competition.

Napoli have 29 points less than they had at this stage of their Serie A campaign last season - the biggest difference in this regard for a reigning champion in the competition.

Cagliari vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli are a shadow of their former selves at the moment and will need to put in immense effort to turn their campaign around. Victor Osimhen has shown flashes of brilliance since the turn of the year and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Cagliari have struggled this season and will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Napoli are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-3 Napoli

Cagliari vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Napoli to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Victor Osimhen to score - Yes