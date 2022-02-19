Cagliari vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Napoli take on Cagliari on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Cagliari are in 17th place in the Serie A standings and are inches away from the relegation zone at the moment. The home side played out a 1-1 draw against Empoli last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Neapolitans held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Cagliari vs Napoli Head-to-Head

Napoli have an excellent record against Cagliari and have won 18 out of 33 matches played between the two teams. Cagliari have managed only four victories against Napoli and will need to cut the deficit on Monday.

The previous meeting between the two Serie A outfits took place in September last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Napoli. Cagliari were poor on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Cagliari form guide in the Serie A: D-W-D-L-W

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: D-W-W-W-W

Cagliari vs Napoli Team News

Cagliari have a depleted squad

Cagliari

Cagliari have a few injuries to account for with Kevin Strootman, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Nahitan Nandez ruled out at the moment. Joao Pedro has served his suspension and will be available for selection.

Injured: Nahitan Nandez, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Kevin Strootman, Matteo Lovato

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Napoli have a good squad

Napoli

Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, and Stanislav Lobotka are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa also picked up a knock this week and will not be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Matteo Politano, Hirving Lozano, Stanislav Lobotka, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cagliari vs Napoli Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alessio Cragno; Giorgio Altare, Luca Ceppitelli, Edoardo Goldaniga; Charalampos Lykogiannis, Raoul Bellanova, Alberto Grassi, Dalbert, Razvan Marin; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Napoli Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ospina; Mario Rui, Juan Jesus, Amir Rrahmani, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Diego Demme, Fabian Ruiz; Piotr Zielinski, Eljif Elmas, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen

Cagliari vs Napoli Prediction

Napoli are in the race for the Serie A title and are only two points behind league-leaders AC Milan. The likes of Osimhen and Insigne can be lethal on their day and will need to step up in this fixture.

Cagliari have struggled so far this season and will need a miracle to take something away from this game. Napoli are the better team on paper and hold the upper hand this weekend.

Prediction: Cagliari 0-3 Napoli

