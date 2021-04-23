Cagliari vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari welcome AS Roma to the Sardegna Arena in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have recorded impressive wins in their last two fixtures, including a seven-goal thriller against fellow relegation-threatened side Parma last Sunday.

They overcame Udinese in their midweek fixture on Thursday thanks to Joao Pedro's 55th-minute penalty.

Roma dropped points for the second game running as they played out a 1-1 draw with Atalanta at home on Thursday, following a 3-1 defeat by Torino last Sunday.

Cagliari vs Roma Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed 92 times across all competitions. The Giallorossi have the upper hand in this fixture, having recorded 41 wins. The hosts have 23 wins to their name and the spoils have been shared on 28 occasions.

The Isolani are winless in their last 13 attempts against the capital club, with their last victory coming in the 2012-13 campaign. Their most recent home win came in the 2011-12 campaign, which was a massive 4-2 thumping of the visitors.

Their last meeting, which took place at the Stadio Olimpico in December, was a closely-contested game that ended in a 3-2 win for Roma.

Cagliari form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-L-L

Roma form guide across all competitions: D-L-D-W-W

Cagliari vs Roma Team News

Cagliari

Riccardo Sottil will be absent for the hosts. The on-loan Fiorentina winger is out with a thigh strain and has been training separately from the group.

Matteo Tramoni resumed partial training with the team and faces a late fitness test. Marko Rog has been out of action since December on account of an ACL injury and will sit this one out too.

Alessio Cragno tested positive for COVID-19 in the international break, and can only be allowed back into the fold if he can test negative by Saturday. Replacement goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has done well in Cragno's absence.

Injured: Riccardo Sottil, Marko Rog

Doubtful: Matteo Tramoni

Unavailable: Alessio Cragno

Roma

The visitors won't be able to count upon Leonardo Spinazzola, who is expected to miss the trip on account of a minor thigh injury. Stephan El Shaarawy is nursing a muscle strain and faces a late fitness test.

Chris Smalling remains on the sidelines with thigh and knee strains. Midfielder Amadou Diawara will return from a one-game suspension. Meanwhile, defender Ibañez picked up a red card in the previous game and will serve a one-game suspension.

Injured: Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: Stephan El Shaarawy,

Suspended: Ibañez

Cagliari vs Roma Predicted XI

Cagliari Predicted XI (3-5-2): Guglielmo Vicario; Luca Ceppitelli, Diego Godin, Andrea Carboni; Nahitan Nandez, Alfred Duncan, Radja Nainggolan, Razvan Marin, Charalambos Lykogiannis; Joao Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez; Juan Jesus, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Rick Karsdorp; Pedro, Lorenzo Pellegrini; Edin Dzeko

Cagliari vs Roma Prediction

Cagliari are hitting form at the right time. With just six games to go, they need every point they can get to maintain their top-flight status.

Roma have seen a drop in form, which has coincided with their attackers being wasteful in front of goal. They have a big game against Manchester United coming up next week in the Europa League and they may choose to rest key players here.

We believe Cagliari should be able to at least hold Roma to a draw here.

Prediction: Cagliari 1-1 Roma