Cagliari vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Cagliari welcome Sassuolo to the Sardegna Arena in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.
The hosts have now lost seven games in a row across all competitions. As a result, they are struggling in 18th place in the league table with 14 points.
Sassuolo have lost three times in their last five league outings and are ninth in the standings with 30 points to their name.
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head
The two sides have crossed paths 14 times across all competitions, with 13 of these meetings coming in Serie A. The teams have been evenly matched in the fixture so far with as many as eight games ending in a stalemate.
Both teams have three wins to their names and have shared the spoils in five of their last six encounters. Gli Isolani are yet to record a home win over I Neroverdi in the league.
These sides last met in the opening fixture of the campaign back in September at the Mapei Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw thanks to second-half goals from Mehdi Bourabia and Giovanni Simeone.
Cagliari form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-L-L
Sassuolo form guide across all competitions: L-D-L-L-W
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Team News
Cagliari
For head coach Eusebio Di Francesco, Marko Rog is a long-term absentee after having undergone knee surgery last month. Zito Luvumbo has continued to struggle with a thigh strain and will likely sit this one out.
Ragnar Klavan has been out of the squad for more than a month now and is in doubt for the game. Paolo Faragò and Adam Ounas have been linked with moves away from the club and are expected to play no part in Sunday's fixture.
Midfielder Nahitan Nández will serve a one-game ban on account of the accumulation of yellow cards.
Injured: Marko Rog, Zito Luvumbo
Doubtful: Paolo Faragò, Andrea Carboni, Adam Ounas, Ragnar Klavan
Suspended: Nahitan Nández
Sassuolo
Manager Roberto De Zerbi will not be able to call upon the services of Filippo Romagna as the defender continues to recover from knee surgery. Domenico Berardi has a thigh injury and is not expected to make the trip to Sardinia.
Mehdi Bourabia and Vlad Chiriches trained separately from the group in the latest training session and their involvement in the game remains in doubt. Grégoire Defrel's participation is also in doubt for the game.
Injured: Filippo Romagna, Domenico Berardi
Doubtful: Mehdi Bourabia, Vlad Chiriches, Grégoire Defrel
Suspended: None
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Predicted XI
Cagliari Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Alessio Cragno; Gabriele Zappa, Diego Godin, Sebastian Walukiewicz, Charalampos Lykogiannis; Riccardo Sottil, Razvan Marin, Radja Nainggolan; Christian Oliva, Joao Pedro; Giovanni Simeone
Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Marlon, Gian Marco Ferrari, Mert Muldur, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Manuel Locatelli; Jeremie Boga, Hamed Junior Traore, Filip Đuričić; Francesco Caputo
Cagliari vs Sassuolo Prediction
It seems as though everything is going wrong for Cagliari at the moment. They have failed to score in their last three Serie A games. They have also conceded in seven consecutive games, and they will likely struggle against Sassuolo.
The visitors have been in poor form recently and have just one win in their last five outings. They are in a slightly-better goalscoring form than the hosts, which might be the differentiator in the game.
We predict a narrow win for the visitors on Sunday.
Prediction: Cagliari 1-2 SassuoloPublished 29 Jan 2021, 14:05 IST