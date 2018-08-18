Calcutta Football League 2018: Man of the match Laldanmawia donates the prize money to Kerala flood victims

sounak mullick FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 94 // 18 Aug 2018, 23:28 IST

Laldanmawia (left) and Al-Amna (centre) played exceptionally well against Aryan Club

East Bengal secured a thumping 3-0 victory over Aryan Club on Saturday evening's football game at Maidan to close in on arch-rivals Mohun Bagan in the race to the championship in the ongoing Calcutta Football League. Man of the match Laldanmawia Ralte donated the entire award money towards the relief fund for the disastrous flood in Kerala.

The red and gold brigade was on the attack from the word go, and the efforts paid off in the 27th minute when Kassim Aidara’s header pierced into the net from an Al-Amna corner followed by a faint touch from defender Kinshuk Debnath. Laldanmawia doubled the lead in the 49th minute with a brilliant strike which was shot diagonally into the target. Al-Amna, who was the main architect behind the first two goals, scored the last one.

Laldanmawia, who was roped in by the Kolkata giants back in 2017 from Aizawl FC, combined well with Al-Amna and Brandon throughout the game and even scripted his name on the score sheet. In a very impressive decision taken by the player from Mizoram, he announced during the post-match press conference that he will donate the prize money received as the 'Man of the Match' for the welfare of the victims of the Kerala floods.

East Bengal has taken a bold initiative to help the victims of the Kerala flood and Ralte’s gesture was just another great step taken by one of the most celebrated football clubs in India. This is the worst flood that the Southern state is experiencing since 1924.

East Bengal is currently sitting at the top of the standings jointly with Mohun Bagan, accumulating a total of 10 points from 4 games. With Mohammedan Sporting Club losing vital points from their previous match, the title is likely to be contested by Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Neighbours Mohun Bagan will play their next match against Tollygunge Agragami on Sunday evening.