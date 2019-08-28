Calcutta Football League 2019: East Bengal vs Aryan FC | Match Preview, Team Focus, Live Streaming details

East Bengal edged past 2-1 in their last league match against BSS Sporting Club

After a miserable end to the Durand Cup campaign last week, East Bengal will be back in action in the Calcutta Football League on Wednesday evening, August 28. The 'red and gold' brigade will lock horns with Aryan FC at their club ground on Wednesday afternoon. After a loss in the opening fixture to George Telegraph, they bounced back with a 2-1 win over BSS Sporting club last Sunday. Meanwhile, Aryan FC have won one, drawn two and lost the other in the four matches they have played so far.

Team Focus

East Bengal

East Bengal have had a mix start to the season, but they played impressive football in patches. After leading for the most part in the Durand Cup semi-final against Gokulam Kerala FC, their laidback attitude towards the end of the regulation time tilted the game in favour of the opponents. East Bengal eventually lost the match on penalties. Alejandro’s men cannot afford such mistakes in the future.

East Bengal cannot afford to be complacent against Aryan FC. Jaime Santos Colado has been the most effective player in their squad this season. Pintu Mahata has also performed consistently along with Bidyasagar Singh. We can expect the Indian boys to make the difference at their home turf on Wednesday.

Aryan FC

Aryan FC lost their opening game to Geroge Telegraph but pulled their socks thereafter. The 4-3 win over Peerless gave them a push for the remaining matches. Rajdeep Nandy’s team managed to snatch a well-deserved point against mighty Mohammedan Sporting Club.

With a draw in their last game versus Kalighat MS, the team is now placed at the third position with 5 points. Aryan FC will be banking on Danjuma Kuti to pose a threat to the 39-time champions. Experienced Chika Walli’s services at the heart of the defence will also be helpful for his team in the upcoming match.

Key Players

Bidyadagar Singh (East Bengal)

Jobby Justin was I-League’s best Indian striker last season, his departure left a huge void in East Bengal’s striking force. Young Bidyasagar Singh has been the perfect replacement for the outgoing footballer. He started the season with a bang, having scored five goals in the recently concluded Durand Cup. The Manipuri scored in East Bengal’s first CFL win against BSS Sporting Club. He will be a vital cog in East Bengal’s forward line against Aryan FC.

Danjuma Kuti (Aryan FC)

The Nigerian striker will hold the strings for the century-old club in their midweek kick-off. Kuti was influential in their victory over Peerless and was the awarded the player of the match. So far, he has netted two times this season. The duo of Kuti and Ejiogu Emmanuel has been hard to contend with. East Bengal’s defence need to check the flurry of attacks from the African pair, or they could cause serious damage in the context of the game.

Recent Record

East Bengal

L-W

Aryan FC

L-W-D-D

Match Information

East Bengal vs Aryan FC

Date: 28th August 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhna News, Sadhna News YouTube channel

Venue: East Bengal Ground, Kolkata

Prediction

East Bengal has an upper hand in the match, with the likes of quality foreigners at their disposal and a strong Indian contingent.

East Bengal 2-0 Aryan FC