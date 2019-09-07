Calcutta Football League 2019: Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph | Match Preview, Team Focus, Live Streaming details

Mohun Bagan will be back in action at their club ground after three matches

Mohun Bagan will try to increase their points tally and stay alive in the title hunt when they face George Telegraph on Sunday afternoon. Third-placed George Telegraph have only lost a single game so far and also defeated the mighty East Bengal. A tough test awaits Mohun Bagan as they return to their club ground after playing matches at the Kalyani Stadium and the Salt Lake Stadium.

Team Focus

Mohun Bagan

In the past two matches, Mohun Bagan have played their best football this season. The Mariners would be still kicking themselves for not registering a victory in the ‘Kolkata Derby’ after they dominated the entire match. A convincing 2-0 win over Bhawanipore FC earlier this week was a relief to the Bagan camp, but they still need to play catch up to defend their Calcutta Football League title.

Most importantly, they haven’t conceded a single goal in the last couple of fixtures, a healthy sign for the ‘green and maroon’ brigade. The introduction of Lalramchullova has changed the dimension of the back four for Bagan. Gurjinder Kumar can now play as a central defender alongside Fran Morante while Ashutosh Mehta is doing a commendable job on the other flank.

Bagan's two wingers have impressed largely in the previous match. Romario Jesuraj and Nongdamba Naorem each scored a goal in the previous match. Joseba Beitia, who was left out on Thursday after his mammoth effort in the ‘Kolkata Derby’, may be fielded in the starting XI by the Spanish coach. In the striking zone, Suhair VP is likely to start with Salva Chamorro.

George Telegraph

George Telegraph outclassed East Bengal at their home ground earlier in the league. They are currently at the 3rd position in the points table with 3 wins from 4 matches. Their coach Ranjan Bhattacharya has done a commendable job with the team so far. The Nigerian trio of Justice Morgan, Joel Sunday and Echezona Anyichie has given George Telegraph a ray of hope for a historic league title.

Key Players

Alexander Romario Jesuraj (Mohun Bagan)

Although Romario Jesuraj was under the scanner in the early stages of the season for his lack of consistency, his display against Bhawanipore FC will give him loads of confidence. The winger scored the opening goal for Mohun Bagan in the 2-0 win and played some sensational football in the entire match. On top of that, the I-League winner will aim to improve his game and cement his place in the starting XI for the rest of the season.

Echezona Anyichie (George Telegraph)

With the likes of Joel Sunday and Justice Morgan in the final third, George Telegraph have enough firepower to get the goals. But, veteran stopper Echezona Anyichie will play a more important role in the heart of the defence. He will be vested the responsibility to mark the forwards. The Nigerian will have his work cut out if Salva Chamorro gets a start. The Spaniard is prone to strike from headers, while Echezona needs to be at the top of his game to stop him. Meanwhile, Suhair VP is also going to give him a hard time inside the pitch.

Recent record

Mohun Bagan

L-D-W-D-W

George Telegraph

W-W-W-L

Match Information

Mohun Bagan vs George Telegraph

Date: 8th September 2019

Kick-off: 3:00 PM IST

Live Stream: Sadhna News, Sadhna News YouTube channel

Venue: Mohun Bagan Ground, Kolkata

Prediction

Even though George Telegraph have been punching above their weight in the Calcutta Football League, they are likely to end up on the losing side against a strong Mohun Bagan unit.

Score prediction: Mohun Bagan 2-0 George Telegraph