Caldas vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022 

Caldas will welcome Benfica to Camo de Mata in the third round of the Taca de Portugal on Saturday (October 15).

The hosts booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a 3-0 home win over Covilha. Marcelo Marques scored a second-half brace to help his team secure progress.

Benfica, meanwhile, received a bye to this round as they kickstart their quest for a record-extending 27th Taca de Portugal crown. They will return to domestic action following their 1-1 draw at group leaders PSG in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Kylian Mbappe put the French champions ahead from the spot in the 40th minute, but Joao Mario equalised from the spot on the hour mark to force a share of the spoils.

The draw saw the Eagles take a step closer to qualifying for the knockouts of Europe's premier club competition.

Caldas, meanwhile, are coming off a goalless draw at Alverca in the Portuguese Liga 3 last weekend.

Caldas vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Benfica are on an 18-game unbeaten run acros competitions dating back to May.

Caldas have won two and drawn one of their three games at home this season.

Five of Benfica's last seven games on the road have seen at least one team fail to score.

Benfica have won six of their eight away games across competitions this season.

Caldas vs Benfica Prediction

Caldas are second in the third division of Portuguese football. Meanwhile, Benfica lead the way at the summit of the Primeira Liga and held mighty PSG to two draws in the Champions League.

That highlights the huge gulf in difference between the two teams, with 36 teams between them in the Portuguese league hierarchy.

Cup competitions are famous for their unpredictability and major shocks, though, but it's highly unlikely that one of Europe's most in-form teams will be caught off guard. Barring an unlikely upset, Benfica should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Caldas 0-4 Benfica

Caldas vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Benfica to score 3+ goals

Tip 5 - Benfica to win both halves

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes