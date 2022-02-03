Cambridge United vs Luton Town prediction, preview, team news and more | FA Cup 2021-22 

Cambridge United will host Luton Town at the Abbey Stadium in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their shock 1-0 away victory over Premier League side Newcastle United in January. Joe Ironside scored in the 56th minute to help the League One outfit secure a memorable cup win.

The Hatters comfortably dispatched Harrogate 4-0 on home turf to progress. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the Championship side.

The Hatters come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away victory over Swansea City in the EFL Championship. Harry Cornick stepped off the bench to help his side leave Wales with all three points.

Cambridge United fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers in League One. Amadou Bakayoko and Oladapo Afolayan scored in either half to help their side secure the win.

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Head-to-Head

This will be the 27th meeting between the two sides. The Hatters have been the historically superior team with 11 wins to their name.

Cambridge United were victorious on six occasions while nine matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in a League Two fixture in March 2018 when goals from James Collins and Jabo Ibehre saw both sides share the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

Cambridge United form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Luton Town form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Team News

Cambridge United

Jack Iredale was substituted in the first half against Bolton due to an ankle injury and might not be fit in time for this game.

Injury: Jack Iredale

Suspension: None

Luton Town

There are no known injury or suspension worries for the club.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Predicted XI

Cambridge United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitar Mitov (GK); Harrison Dunk, Sam Sherring, Jubril Okedina, George Williams; Ben Worman, Paul Digby; James Brophy, Adam May, Harvey Knibbs; Sam Smith

Luton Town Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): James Shea; Daniel Potts, Sonny Bradley, Kal Naismith; James Bree, Allan Campbell, Pelly Mpanzu, Amari'i Bell; Jordan Clark, Fred Onyedinma; Elijah Adebayo

Cambridge United vs Luton Town Prediction

The Hatters are favorites for the game, although the magic of the FA Cup means that an upset is not entirely out of the question. The home side have not really impressed in recent weeks but their recent victory over Newcastle United could spur them on to register another scalp.

The Hatters' recent ascent in the Championship has been spurred by defensive solidity. We are backing Nathan Jones' side to secure a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cambridge United 0-1 Luton Town

