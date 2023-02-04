Cambuur vs Ajax Prediction and Betting Tips | February 5, 2023 

Cambuur and Ajax will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday 20 fixture on Sunday (February 5).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat against Fortuna Sittard at the same ground last weekend. Cambuur took the lead through Mees Hoedemakers in the 31st minute, but second-half goals from Burak Yilmaz and Inigo Cordoba saw Fortuna leave with all three points.

Ajax, meanwhile, claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory at Excelsior in their last outing. Dusan Tadic set the ball rolling with a 15th-minute penalty before Davy Klassen, Mohamed Kudus and Devyne Rensch strikes made sure of the result.

The win saw the Amsterdam outfit climb to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered 37 points from 19 games. Cambuur, meanwhile, are second from bottom with 12 points to show for their efforts after 19 outings.

Cambuur vs Ajax Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ajax have 15 wins from their last 19 meetings against Cambuur. One game has ended in a draw, while Cambuur have won thrice.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Ajax claim a comfortable 4-0 home win.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Ajax's win over Excelsior snapped their seven-game winless league run, with their last six games ending in stalemates.

Cambuur have won just one of their last ten games across competitions.

The hosts are yet to win a league game at home this season and have the worst home record in the Eredivisie, garnering just three points from ten games.

Cambuur vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have had a less than stellar league campaign which has seen them falter in their title defence. Their poor form led to them parting ways with former manager Alfred Schreuder and bringing in John Heitinga in his place.

The 39-year-old got his tenure off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Excelsior, so fans have reason for optimism.

Their trip to an out-of-sorts Cambuur offers an excellent opportunity, and Ajax should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cambuur 0-4 Ajax

Cambuur vs Ajax Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ajax to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ajax to score in both halves

