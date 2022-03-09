Cambuur vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this week and will see Cambuur host Ajax at the Cambuur-Stadion on Friday night in the 26th round of the Dutch top-flight.

Cambuur have struggled for form in 2022, winning just one league game so far this year. They were beaten 1-0 by Twente last time out and failed to offer much offensively as they had no shot on target all game.

The hosts sit eighth in the league table with 33 points from 25 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they hope to make a late push for Europe.

Ajax have bounced back from their shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Go Ahead Eagles in late February. They beat rivals AZ Alkmaar 2-0 in the semifinals of the KNVB Cup before picking up a 3-2 win over Waalwijk last time out.

The defending champions remain at the top of the Eredivisie table with 60 points from 25 games. They are just two points above PSV Eindhoven in second place and will be looking to widen that gap with a win on Friday.

Cambuur vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Friday's meeting will mark the 15th match between Cambuur and Ajax. The hosts have won just two of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 11 times. There has been one draw between the two teams.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Ajax run out 9-0 winners.

Cambuur Form Guide: L-W-L-L-L

Ajax Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Cambuur vs Ajax Team News

Cambuur

Goalkeeper Sonny Stevens came off injured against Twente last weekend. He is expected to miss Friday's game alongside Roberts Uldrikis for the hosts.

Injured: Roberts Uldrikis, Sonny Stevens

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax

The visitors will be without Remko Pasveer, Jurrien Timber, Jay Gorter, Brian Brobbey and Maarten Stekelenburg as they are all injured. Sean Klaiber is recovering from a long-term injury and is a major doubt for the game.

Injured: Remko Pasveer, Jurrien Timber, Jay Gorter, Brian Brobbey, Maarten Stekelenburg

Doubtful: Sean Klaiber

Suspended: None

Cambuur vs Ajax Predicted XI

Cambuur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pieter Bos (GK); Alex Bangura, Erik Schouten, Calvin Mac-Intosch, Jasper tee Heide; Robin Maulun, Mitchell Paulissen, Jamie Jacobs; Patrick Joosten, Tom Boere, Issa Kallon

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana (GK); Daley Blind, Perr Schurrs, Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez; Antony, Steven Berghuis, Dusan Tadic; Sebastien Haller

Cambuur vs Ajax Prediction

Cambuur have won just one of their last 10 games across all competitions, losing six times in that period. They have conceded 52 league goals this season, the second-most in the division.

Ajax have lost just one of their last 14 games across all competitions, with 12 of those games ending in wins. They have the best attacking and defensive record in the league and should easily win Friday's game.

Prediction: Cambuur 0-3 Ajax

Edited by Peter P