Cambuur vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16, 2023

Fresh off the back of an impressive UEFA Europa League win over AS Roma, Feyenoord travel to Cambuur in the Eredivisie on Sunday (April 16). The hosts head into the weekend desperate to get one over Arne Slot’s men, having lost their last 11 meetings against them.

Cambuur’s hopes of beating the drop suffered a huge blow last Sunday, as they were thrashed 4-0 by FC Twente at the Grolsch Veste Stadium. Sjors Ultee’s men have now lost their last four outings, conceding 15 goals and scoring four since a 4-1 win over Go Ahead Eagles on March 5.

With 16 points from 28 games, Cambuur remain rooted to the bottom of the Eredivisie table, eight points behind Excelsior in the relegation playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord have one foot in the UEFA Europa League semifinals following a 1-0 win over Roma in the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday. Before that, Slot’s side were dumped out of the KNVB Beker on April 5 in the semi-finals by Ajax, four days before thrashing Waalwijk 5-1 in the Eredivisie.

With 67 points from 28 games, Feyenoord lead the way in the league, with a healthy eight-point cushion over second-placed Ajax.

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Betting Tips

Feyenoord have been utterly dominant in this fixture, winning the last 11 meetings.

Their most recent clash came last November, where Quilindschy Hartman netted inside the opening four minutes to put Cambuur to the sword.

While the Yellow-Blues are on a four-match losing streak, they have picked up just one win in their last ten outings, losing eight, since January.

Feyenoord have won their last eight Eredivisie games since a 2-2 draw against PSV Eindhoven in February.

Ultee’s men hold the league’s worst home record, picking up just six points in 14 games.

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord will be licking their lips, as they face a struggling Cambuur side who are on a dire 11-game losing streak in the fixture. While the Yellow-Blues will look to stage an upset, they're no match for the leaders, who should claim all three points.

Prediction: Cambuur 1-3 Feyenoord

Cambuur vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Feyenoord’s last seven games.)

