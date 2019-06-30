Cameroon 0-0 Ghana: 5 Talking Points | African Cup of Nations 2019

Nnanna Mba FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7 // 30 Jun 2019, 07:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Spoils shared at the end of a not-so-thrilling game

In a clash of heavyweights, Ghana took on Cameroon in their group game in the African Cup Of Nations 2019. With all of the accolades shared between them, it would be an understatement to say that the expectations everyone had for the match were crushed.

In what ended up as a rather boring match, both teams shared the spoils with a goalless draw.

It was, unfortunately, only one of three stalemates that took place in the last round of matches. Cameroon and Ghana couldn't find the net at any point.

Ghana are now placed second in their group after drawing both games against Benin and Cameroon. Cameroon maintains their grip on the top spot in the group and have a stronger chance of getting into the knockout stages.

The one decisive point in the Cameroon-Ghana match came in the 88th minute from an enormous defensive error.

With possibly the worst back-pass in this year's edition of AFCON, Cameroon centre-back Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik gave away possession unexpectedly to Kwabena Owusu who fired a shot that rattled the goalpost.

The utterly disappointing back-pass and the unlucky shot that hit the bar are mere testaments of how poor both teams were.

With constantly poor touches on the ball and below par finishing on both sides, it was a frustrating game to watch, and the heat didn't make it any better. The refereeing just added added to the misery to what was the most anticipated match of Group F.

We take a look at 5 talking points in the game between two star teams that did not even reach expectations.

Advertisement

#1 The referee made rather odd decisions

Referee Bamlak Weyesa

The referee's word is law - most of the time - on the field. That makes it rather disconcerting when such an important person starts making unusual decisions.

In the early parts of the game, Weyesa made it clear he would call for a foul from any offending player. While that sounds like justice served on a platter, it was boring in reality. While he effortlessly blew his whistle rather consistently early on, it meant both teams had to stop play a lot, and couldn't find their tempo. Fair challenges, that weren't necessarily fouls, were given almost immediately.

The referee also took his time with set-pieces, notably wasting nearly an entire minute on arguing with players and complaining, instead of allowing a cornerkick to take place. This particular incident happened in the first quarter of the game.

Minutes before halftime, a blocked shot rebounded off the referee and he actually halted the game because of it to give Ghana a freekick. With other disappointing decisions that included not booking players for serious fouls until the 65th minute, the referee was just as below-par as the whole game.

1 / 3 NEXT