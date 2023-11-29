Can Arsenal win the 2023-24 Premier League title?

Arsenal clinched a hard-fought victory against Brentford on Saturday, November 25, with a 1-0 win in the dying moments of the game, courtesy of a Kai Havertz goal. This crucial win propelled the Gunners to the top of the table, surpassing the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, who had settled for a 1-1 draw in their contest earlier in the day. This pivotal victory gave Mikel Arteta's squad a vital edge, elevating them to a one-point lead over Manchester City.

This season, the Gunners have not exhibited the same level of dominance as in previous campaign. They've transitioned from the fluidity of their past style to a more structured approach to securing victories. To gain a comprehensive understanding and compare the current 13 games to the previous campaign, a deeper analysis is warranted.

Arsenal's performance in the first 13 games of the 2022-23 season

In the 2022-23 season, Arsenal showcased commendable performances, securing 11 wins, a draw against Southampton, and a lone loss to Manchester United, accumulating a total of 28 points. The comparison between last season's prowess and the current year's endeavors unveils intriguing shifts in Arsenal's approach.

Upon a meticulous analysis of their games from the previous year, a stark contrast emerges. Gunners' dominance was evident from the outset. They exhibited a penchant for asserting early pressure on their opponents, leading to early goal-scoring opportunities.

Mikel Arteta's squad consistently maintained an expected goal (xG) rate exceeding 1.1 in over 12 out of the 13 games played. The sole match where they encountered substantial difficulty was against Leeds United, a game in which they were outperformed but managed to secure a slender 1-0 victory.

Defensively, the Gunners were formidable. They exhibited an impressive defensive work rate, allowing a mere 1.1 expected goals against (xGA) across six matches. This demonstrated their adeptness at minimizing opponents' scoring opportunities. The partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes at the heart of the defense notably contributed to this resolute defensive display, effectively curbing chances created against Arsenal.

In terms of possession, they asserted dominance in possession in six out of the 13 matches while encountering fewer possession moments in two games. Remarkably, in five encounters, possession was evenly contested between both teams.

However, despite Arsenal's historical inclination towards ball possession and patience in exploiting opportunities, they averaged a relatively lower possession rate of 47.9 percent. This contrasted with their traditional style of retaining the ball and patiently waiting to capitalize on chances.

In the current campaign, Arsenal have exhibited a notable evolution in their performance, clinching nine wins, three draws, and one loss, amassing a total of 30 points. This tally stands two points higher than the previous campaign, albeit the solitary defeat against Newcastle United, a match laden with its own controversies.

Delving into the statistics, the Gunners' expected goals (xG) analysis reveals a noteworthy progression in their attacking prowess. In six matches, we've averaged above 2.0 xG, a stark contrast to their performances in both previous campaigns.

Particularly striking was their expression of attacking prowess with instances of surpassing 3.0 xG, showcasing a more fluid and assertive attacking style. Notably, the defeat to Newcastle United and the triumph against the formidable Manchester City saw the Gunners recording below 1.0 xG, indicating a shift in their offensive dynamics during these fixtures.

Defensively, they have maintained relative consistency, allowing just 1.0 xGA in six out of the 13 matches. This continuity underscores the sturdy defensive structure cultivated under Mikel Arteta's leadership, affirming the team's resilience at the back.

In terms of possession, the Gunners' strides are evident. The team has surpassed expectations, showing an overall improvement from the previous campaign. Notably, they boasted possession rates exceeding 70 percent in three games and averaged a commendable 60 percent possession across the initial 13 games.

The acquisition of Declan Rice from West Ham United has played a pivotal role in this improvement. His adeptness at ball retention, ability to stifle counterattacks, and composure with possession have significantly contributed to Arsenal's enhanced possession play, fostering a more fluid and controlled style of play.

Improved attacking prowess, defensive consistency, and enhanced possession dynamics, marks a notable shift in their style under Mikel Arteta's stewardship.

Can Arsenal truly win the 2023-24 Premier League title?

Despite their promising trajectory in the 2022-23 season, Arsenal's aspirations suffered a setback due to a critical factor: squad depth. The limited availability of players capable of fulfilling Mikel Arteta's tactical needs hindered their title pursuit, exposing vulnerabilities within the team structure.

Yet, this campaign presents a distinct narrative. Arteta, recognizing the squad's deficiencies, opted to prioritize structure over fluidity. He strategically bolstered the team's depth by acquiring new talent while also seeking to offload surplus players. This deliberate effort aimed at enhancing squad depth seems to be a pivotal strategy in fortifying the Gunners' title aspirations.

The reshaping of the team, with a focus on reinforcing depth, positions Arsenal favorably for a sustained challenge. If the squad can maintain their current level of performance, characterized by dominance and consistency, they stand poised to pose a formidable challenge to the Premier League giants, particularly Manchester City.

However, the season remains in its infancy, and the unfolding chapters will ultimately reveal the true contenders. As time progresses, it will be intriguing to witness which team prevails in this arduous and compelling race for the Premier League title. The stage is set, and only time will unveil the destiny of these competing giants.