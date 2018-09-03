Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Can Chelsea play 'Sarri-Ball'?

bakteaJr Mizo
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3.65K   //    03 Sep 2018, 18:03 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Chelsea has a new Italian boss, Maurizio Sarri

We all know that Premier League team Chelsea has a new manager and his name is Maurizio Sarri. Sarri was the manager of Serie A club Napoli last season and was succeeded by former Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti starting from this season.

Napoli played one of the most attractive brands of football under the reign of Sarri, especially in his last season at the helm. His tactics and philosophy have been named 'Sarrismo' or 'Sarri-Ball' by the media, and Sarri deserves this credit.

Nobody would have thought that Sarri would be able to play Sarri-Ball at Chelsea until he brought with him a Brazilian-born Italian midfielder Jorginho from the Naples club to London. It's safe to say that Jorginho was the organiser and dictator of Sarri's tactics and philosophies at Napoli.


Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Jorginho followed in Sarri's footsteps to Chelsea

Sarri deploys Jorginho at the defensive midfield role, where the 26-year-old dictates the game with his top-class passing and vision. Jorginho was almost bought by Manchester City in the summer transfer window, but he preferred to follow his mentor Sarri to Chelsea.

Chelsea, presently, has four wins in four games and they are not even at their full potential. Jorginho is the key and N'Golo Kante has moved up the pitch to play more as a box-to-box midfielder rather than a typical defensive midfielder.


Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Mateo Kovacic in action for Chelsea against Newcastle United

Another significant thing is that Chelsea has recruited Mateo Kovacic on loan from Real Madrid. This means that Sarri's midfield puzzle is completed and we can finally hope to see Chelsea play Sarri-Ball sooner or later.

Chelsea has been one of the two most successful English team for the last few years the other being Manchester City. Under Sarri, they seem to have the right manager, a manager that Roman Abramovich has always been searching for.

If Chelsea can be as good as they look on paper, we can all expect to see one of the most attractive forms of football in the Premier League this season.

bakteaJr Mizo
CONTRIBUTOR
I love football
