Can Cristiano Ronaldo deliver the Champions League crown to 'new Juventus'?

Md. Kashif Hussain
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
847   //    04 Aug 2018, 09:39 IST

The face of the new Juventus

It has been a long 22 years since Juventus last lifted the Champions League trophy. And boy does it hurt! They have won an astonishing 7 straight Serie A titles but the Champions league still seemed just out of reach.

So what's new?

RONALDO. Mr. Champions League has completed a transfer to Juventus at the age of 33 and the Old Lady will rely on the all-time top scorer of Real Madrid and Portugal to take her over the line. It has to be him. The competition's top scorer with 120 goals and scorer in three finals, he surely knows how to win the competition. Clinical finishing is what Juventus have lacked, especially in the knockout stages of the competition. With the arrival of Ronaldo, they will look to improve in that area.

With strikers like Higuain, Dybala, Mandzukic and Tevez before them, Juventus never had a lack of ammunition in their attacking arsenal but in Ronaldo, they now have a weapon which can break the enemy walls completely and decisively unlike before and bring the trophy to Turin. They have acquired the services of a player who, for the last few years, has been their enemy in the Champions League. He now is their biggest signing, their golden boy and their saviour.

A lot is expected of the Portuguese from the 300 million Juventus fans and they want him to deliver. Luckily for Ronaldo, he has a world-class coach in Massimiliano Allegri and a world-class team to play in. If Ronaldo succeeds, (and I hope he does) he will no doubt settle the G.O.A.T debate once and for all.

Vecchia Signora has chased the golden crown for a long time now but now she has got a new man by her side; a winner with a winning mentality and we can only hope that he fulfils her wish and gifts her the crown she really deserves.

Md. Kashif Hussain
CONTRIBUTOR
A Sports enthusiast in general and Football lover in particular. I believe in Napoleon's words; "Imagination rules the world".
