Can Cristiano Ronaldo make Serie A great again?

28 Jul 2018

We all know how Italian football ruled Europe in the late 90s and 2000s. Teams such as AC Milan, Juventus and Inter were considered as Europeans giants. Paolo Maldini, Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Alessandro Del Piero, Javier Zanetti, Gigi Buffon, Ronaldo, Pavel Nedved and Kaka are names of some legendary footballers who made the Italian Serie A an amazing league.

But after 2009, when players such as Kaka And Zlatan Ibrahimovic left their respective clubs, the league was never the same. Yes, they still had players such as Buffon, Totti and Pirlo, but still, fans were more interested in La Liga and Premier League. The last time we saw an Italian club winning the Champions League was back in 2010 when Inter Milan completed the historic treble.

Since then only Juventus has managed to play in the Champions League final (twice). But in 2018, the most shocking transfer of the season happened Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus.

This means one obvious thing that Ronaldo will attract a lot of fans to follow Serie A and there is also a possibility that Juventus could finally win the Champions League after 23 years. This would be really great for them and Italian football.

Can CR7 make Serie A great again? He surely can! Many people nowadays don't consider Serie A relevant, but a player like Ronaldo could change that thought. Cristiano is a global star around the globe who could make a change. We are also sure about one thing; that Juventus will continue their dominance in Italy and Ronaldo will play a major role in that. And now the big question arrives.

Can Italian football be great again?

With Ronaldo playing in Italy, expect the viewership of the Serie A to be on the rise. This could, in turn, lead to better TV broadcasting deals, the kind that allows mid-table Premier League teams to splash the cash on potential starlets. This would, in turn, improve the competition in the Serie A and make things more interesting.

Expect clashes between Juventus and other big clubs in the Serie A to be huge crowd pullers. Derby d'Italia (Juventus vs Inter Milan is one such game worth looking forward to. In a nutshell, expect a huge set of changes in how the world perceives the Serie A this year.