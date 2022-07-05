Can Gabriel Jesus fire Arsenal into the Champions League?

Gabriel Jesus is set to lead Arsenal's forward line with hopes of taking the club back into the top four of the Premier League. Moreover, with the World Cup coming up later this year in Qatar, he will want to impress Brazil boss Tite as well.

When Sergio Aguero left the Eithad Stadium to join Barcelona last summer, Gabriel Jesus was expected to become a first-team attacker as he was the only out-and-out striker at the club. The forward, who was at Manchester City for five years, failed to establish himself as a key member and remained on the fringes of the first-team.

Why did he leave City?

City manager Pep Guardiola transformed his style and played the majority of the season without any leading striker in the team. Wingers like Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva were used as false nines. Jesus, even when he got his time on the pitch, was used out wide.

It meant that the striker was going to have to sacrifice on his gameplay and his time on the pitch had he chose to stay back in City. The competition would have only gotten worse as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez (both strikers) have joined City's ranks this summer.

Is he a good replacement for Arsenal's departed strikers?

With former Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Alexandre Lacazette both moving on this year, Mikel Arteta may have just found a good replacement.

Jesus is younger than both players and has experience playing for one of the best teams in the country. He also has a good goal return rate, having registered 95 goals and 45 assists in 233 games for City.

Jesus also happens to be a fan of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, which will only excite the fans in north London.

He said during his first interview with the club's official website:

I followed Arsenal when I was young because of [Thierry] Henry,” Jesus added. “Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like “wow, this club is big. I looked at the Emirates and it was a very good stadium, so I’m very excited to play here."

The Brazillian forward is not just a clinical finisher but is also good on the ball and is versatile enough to play in multiple positions.

It will suit Jesus if Arteta chooses to play possession-based football

It was clear last season that Mikel Arteta wants to take a leaf out of Pep Guardiola's book by implementing a high-pressing, possession style football at The Emirates.

The lack of personnel at times forced the Gunners to abandon their principal and defend deep in several matches. With reinforcements coming in this summer, Arteta might not have to resort to backup tactics much longer.

In that case, Jesus is likely to be an excellent player in Arsenal's possession-based football system. With the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe, all able to put in balls through the centre, Jesus might be able to thrive off the service in North London.

Another interesting stat that will excite Arsenal fans is that Gabriel Jesus is that the 47 games in which Gabriel Jesus scored for City, they either drew (3) or won (44) the match (@OptaJoe).

Arsenal fell short of a Champions League berth in the final leg of the league leas season due to a lack of goals from their forwards. If Jesus can hit a scoring streak, the picture might change for the Gunners this season.

