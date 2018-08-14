Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Can Liverpool close the gap on Manchester City this season?

Durim Halimi
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
597   //    14 Aug 2018, 10:30 IST

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Liverpool look to challenge Manchester City for the title this season

Manchester City was successful in their pursuit of supremacy last season as they dominated the Premier League by earning 100 points to win the title with ease.

Liverpool finished the 2017-18 campaign in fourth place, a huge 25 points behind the league leaders, but they reached the UEFA Champions League Final where they lost to Real Madrid by a scoreline of 3-1.

After their domestic and continental success, Liverpool has set out to further strengthen their squad. Jurgen Klopp has been active this summer by making the following signings - Fabinho (Monaco), Naby Keita (RB Leipzig), Xherdan Shaqiri (Stoke City), and Alisson Becker (AS Roma).

As a result of their success in Europe last season, most pundits have selected Liverpool to finish in second place behind Manchester City in the table. With a newfound confidence and the arrival of four quality players, Liverpool will certainly be an even better site this season.

The question worth asking, however, is do the Reds have what it takes to close the 25-point gap between the two sides or even surpass the Sky Blues?

Liverpool vs Manchester City - Comparison

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Premier League
Manchester City have the best defensive unit in the Premier League

Despite their unmatched success last season, Manchester City did not emulate Tottenham and remain inactive during the summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola aims to replicate the success from last season and brought in some new talent over the summer months.

Manchester City purchased Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City), Claudio Gomes (PSG), Philippe Sandler (PEC Zwolle), and Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City) this summer.

When comparing the activity of both clubs during the summer transfer window, Liverpool wins the debate as they added four quality players with proven track records. The same cannot be said for Manchester City.

Regardless of the new talent purchased by both sides, Manchester City still has the best roster in the Premier League. The key difference between both teams can be spotted in their defensive units.

Offensively, both teams are extremely dangerous and they are both capable of scoring four or five goals against opponents on any given week. Defensively, however, Manchester City enjoys more depth, consistency and solidity.

Last season, Manchester City only conceded 27 goals in 38 matches, an astonishing statistic which equates to an average of 0.7 goals per match.

Liverpool has an above-average defense that can frustrate most opponents, but not all. This was put on display last season as Klopp's men dropped points in 17 matches (12 draws, 5 losses), compared to Manchester City only dropping points in 6 matches (4 draws, 2 losses).

Thu far in the 2018-19 campaign, the Reds, and the Sky Blues had impressive results. Liverpool embarrassed West Ham 4-0 at Anfield, while Manchester City walked over Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium.

Final Verdict

I am in agreement with every analyst who predicts these two clubs will finish first and second this season. However, Manchester City will not be as dominant as they were last term.

The competition in the Premier League has improved over the summer and clubs will do their best to avoid committing the same mistakes from last season against superior opponents like Manchester City.

With that being said, I think Liverpool will close the gap between the two sides by a large margin, but this will not be the season that sees Liverpool take the title from Manchester City. My prediction for the table standings at the end of the season between these two clubs is as follows:

  1. Manchester City - 89 points
  2. Liverpool - 84 points

Do you agree with my prediction? Let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Riyad Mahrez Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams
Durim Halimi
CONTRIBUTOR
Durim is an avid fan of the world's favorite sport and a passionate supporter of Newcastle United. As a contributor, he aims to consolidate his enthusiasm for football with high standards of writing quality.
3 reasons to get excited about this Premier League season
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool may win the Premier League next...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 teams likely to win the title...
RELATED STORY
EPL 2018-19: Rating how the top 6 teams have fared in the...
RELATED STORY
Klopp: We are the Rocky to City's Drago
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester City Players Of The Season
RELATED STORY
4 Contenders for the 2018-19 Premier League season
RELATED STORY
How will each Top 6 team fare in the Premier League this...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool legend makes bold Premier League top 4 prediction
RELATED STORY
5 reasons behind the Manchester United-Liverpool rivalry
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 2
18 Aug CAR NEW 05:00 PM Cardiff City vs Newcastle
18 Aug EVE SOU 07:30 PM Everton vs Southampton
18 Aug LEI WOL 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
18 Aug TOT FUL 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Fulham
18 Aug WES AFC 07:30 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
18 Aug CHE ARS 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Arsenal
19 Aug BUR WAT 06:00 PM Burnley vs Watford
19 Aug MAN HUD 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
19 Aug BRI MAN 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United
21 Aug CRY LIV 12:30 AM Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us