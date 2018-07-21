Can Luka Modric really win the Ballon d'Or?

Saugat Bastola FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 467 // 21 Jul 2018, 13:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

After the stellar performance with Real Madrid, Modric has done similar wonders with his national team Croatia. They had some ups and downs in all competition's during 2017/18 campaign. Madrid finished third in the league and was forced out in Copa Del Ray after a defeat to Leganes. Real Madrid finished second in the Champions League group stage where Tottenham surprisingly did well to stand on the top of the table.

However, Real Madrid thrived after finishing second in the Champions League group stage. They faced all the top teams like PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich and managed to defeat all of them to face Liverpool in the final. They won the Champions League three times in a row.

Los Blancos had all of this success because of the midfield they had and obviously because of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real Madrid fans might commend the awesomeness of Cristiano in Champions League success but it was the midfield trio that did the turmoil. Midfield trio of Modric, Casemiro, and Kroos did the wonders that made them the king in Europe.

Modric is the engine of Real Madrid. He does the hardest job in Real's midfield like moving the ball from box to box, provide the cover to the teammates to retain possession. His ability to play in transition and his technical ability fostered the mid and attack. Modric was key in the Real Madrid success especially this year. Cristiano failed to deliver his best in the semi's and final. Luka Modric did everything to keep hold of the possession, maintain balance in the defense and maintain attack.

Luka Modric and Rakitic midfield duo made lots of headlines in this World Cup. Croatia was phenomenal because of the brilliance of this midfield duo. They managed to thrash Argentina 3-0. Modric scored important goals to take team ahead. He scored two goals, gave one assist and made 11 tackles. He covered overall 72.3 km distance in seven matches he featured. Croatia played final against France where their winning streak came to an end. Modric was later awarded as the best player in the tournament by FIFA. He has won every possible trophy with Real Madrid and finally won the golden ball in World Cup 2018.

The biggest stars of this era Messi and Ronaldo had a splendid season with their respective clubs but couldn't produce the similar display with the national team. Two wingers scored 40+ goals in all competitions. Modric isn't a prolific scorer. He managed to score only four goals in all competitions and gave eight assists in total. However, he had 89.4 percentage of pass success percentage. His ability and dedication provided defensive stability, provided cover to the teammates so that they could retain the possession. He alongside Kroos was the main Picasso of almost all attacks Real made. Modric outperformed Messi and Ronaldo in world cup bagging two goals and taking Croatia to the final. His performance alongside Rakitic created a lot of waves. That's what central midfielder does, right?

They outperformed Argentina and stood top in the group stage. Croatia lost the single game in the whole tournament which was final. His contribution to his national team success and club success stands distinctly.

Modric was the best player in the football's biggest stage for which he received the honorable golden ball. His leadership quality and his skills motivated his teammates and managed to win until the final. They topped the group stage and managed to knock Denmark, Russia, England out of the competition.

Though Real Madrid didn't perform well in the domestic leagues, they won their 13th Champions League title. Champions League is the stage that has similar standards to the World Cup. Magnificient Modric has been the pillar of Madrid's success.

Cristiano Ronaldo managed to score 15 goals in the Champions League but couldn't live up to the expectations in the semi-final and final. Despite Benzema, Asensio, Benzema brilliance in those games, Modric had the major part to play. He played as right mid against Bayern Munich to cover Vazquez who started at right back. He has been the missing piece in Real to cover the weakness of the team. Messi and Ronaldo ruled the world for ten years and it's the perfect moment where their monopoly might end.

Even the football legend Xavi couldn't hold back and applauded the Croatian midfield duo. “They are two of the most complete midfielders in the world, two modern footballers,” Xavi said, “they have it all.”