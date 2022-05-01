“Can pack his bags”, “perennial let-down” – Chelsea fans brand defender as ‘liability’ after 1-0 loss to Everton

Chelsea fans were left fuming as their side put on a dreadful display and fell to a 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Everton on May 1.

The Blues had 79% possession and 17 shots compared to the hosts’ nine. However, they couldn't find a way through the dogged and determined Toffees outfit, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford putting on an extraordinary display to deny Thomas Tuchel's men.

The result rounded off a dreadful week for the West London club, following a disappointing 1-1 draw at Manchester United on Thursday.

Chelsea still look set to finish third in the Premier League, but are now only five points clear of fourth-placed Tottenham following the Lilywhites' 3-1 win over Leicester.

Everton found the winner within the first minute of the second half when Richarlison capitalized on some hesitant defending from captain Cesar Azpilicueta. The Brazilian then slotted past Edouard Mendy to score the game's only goal.

It was a sweet moment for Everton boss Frank Lampard, who Tuchel replaced as Chelsea boss in January 2021 following the legendary midfielder's sacking.

Following the encounter, fans directed their fury at their club captain, as they believed he was responsible for the surprise defeat.

The Spanish international, whose contract was extended until June 2023 in April, according to Sky Sports, has made 470 appearances for the two-time European champions.

But fans took to Twitter to express their opinion that his time at Stamford Bridge is up:

silva @siilvacfc Barcelona can come take Azpilicueta!

we'll give them Christensen as a bonus. Barcelona can come take Azpilicueta!we'll give them Christensen as a bonus.

Pys @CFCPys Tears, I swear we are up in the top 3 for errors leading to goals this season, Azpilicueta can pack his bags to Barca, we need a rebuild so badly. Tears, I swear we are up in the top 3 for errors leading to goals this season, Azpilicueta can pack his bags to Barca, we need a rebuild so badly.

#8 @Mxdiano Azpilicueta is a liability full stop, football is a cruel game. Azpilicueta is a liability full stop, football is a cruel game.

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay Do you know how bad you have to be to look worse than Gary Cahill. Azpilicueta epitomises this current Chelsea side. A perennial let-down. Do you know how bad you have to be to look worse than Gary Cahill. Azpilicueta epitomises this current Chelsea side. A perennial let-down.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy With all due respect to César Azpilicueta and what he’s achieved, I have no idea how Barcelona look at the current version of him and think he’d be a good signing for them. With all due respect to César Azpilicueta and what he’s achieved, I have no idea how Barcelona look at the current version of him and think he’d be a good signing for them.

Chelsea boss Tuchel furious following Everton defeat

Following the reversal at Goodison Park, Tuchel couldn't hide his disappointment at his team's lackluster performance and said his players lacked discipline.

In an interview with Sky Sports following the clash, Tuchel stated as per The Express:

"We hate to lose, we are responsible for it, it was our responsibility in Old Trafford to not have more. We struggle to have consecutive clean sheets and top performances and that is why we lost today."

"We have to be without mistakes, disciplined in your positions and don't make mistakes."

"When you have that much possession, we did not play our best match but we were in control, and then we gave a goal away and it kills the game for us because it is everything the opponent wants. It is a huge pattern in our season."

"We have now four matches in the last two weeks and one clean sheet, that needs to change. If we try to get away with okay performances that is not good for us, we are a team that needs to be on the very top limit on every match basis."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Zero minutes for Romelu Lukaku today vs Everton. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: “I didn’t bring on Lukaku because we brought Jorginho off. We only had three changes”. Zero minutes for Romelu Lukaku today vs Everton. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: “I didn’t bring on Lukaku because we brought Jorginho off. We only had three changes”. 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/C36BPZGcRl

