Raphael Varane: Can he be a perfect partner for Harry Maguire?

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for Raphael Varane's transfer, who had a year remaining on his Los Merengues contract.

Varane, who spent a decade at the Bernabeu and played more than 350 games for the La Liga giants, has helped Los Blancos win four Champions League and three La Liga titles.

Manchester United already have many centre-backs within their ranks, but it is certain that Varane will walk straight into the Red Devils' first-team. Harry Maguire had a brilliant campaign last season along with a good showing at Euro 2020.

The Red Devils captain loves carrying the ball forward, making passes from defense to midfield. He had a pass completion rate of 89.5 per cent last season whereas Varane had a pass completion rate of 89.6 per cent.

Last season, Solksjaer played Lindelof alongside Maguire in most of the matches. Eric Bailly played 21 times in all competitions last season under Ole but had injury concerns too. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, Bailly has had his fair share of injury setbacks preventing him from playing regularly for the Red Devils.

Teden Mengi and Axel Tuanzabe are rumored to be loaned out in the upcoming season, while Phil Jones did not play a single minute for Manchester United last season.

So with all these defensive concerns for the Red Devils, the only player who is a certified starter at the back is Harry Maguire. United's backline was considered the weakest by many and finding the right partner for Harry Maguire was important for Ole's Manchester United.

Raphael Varane the perfect fit for the Manchester United backline to partner Harry Maguire

The Frenchman has all the right qualities to be the perfect partner for Maguire. Varane would give pace and agility, attributes which Maguire lacks.

Maguire and Lindelof's defensive partnership was not up to the mark last season and the Red Devils captain, Maguire, who loves carrying the ball forward, could not do so on many occasions when paired with Lindelof. Lindelof could just manage to win 47 per cent of his ground duels in the Premier League.

Maguire had to be more reserved and aware when carrying the ball forward as Lindelof could not overpower most of his opposition players. But with Varane, his pace, agility and dominance in aerial duels make him the right partner for Maguire.

The French defender managed to win 56 per cent of his ground duels and his defensive awareness will not only help United but also Maguire. Varane won 75.32 per cent of his defensive duels, where as Maguire could win only 70.59 per cent.

United love playing from the back and Varane has the ability to play the ball at his feet, with Real Madrid being among the top three teams in La Liga in terms of ball possession. Varane has a pass success percentage of over 90 per cent and can deliver penetrating long balls with an accuracy percentage of 60.11.

Another reason why Varane can be a perfect partner for Maguire is his success per cent regarding aerial duels won with Maguire winning 71 per cent and Varane winning around 69 per cent. The rest of the Red Devils defenders have aerial duels winning per cent of less than 57.

Varane has already won the Champions League four times, a World Cup with France, La Liga three times and many more. With the Red Devils having reached an agreement for his transfer, it will be a huge upgrade from the current list of Manchester United defenders.

Edited by Rohit Mishra