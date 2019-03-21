Can Real Madrid afford to buy and keep Neymar?

Goodluck OkeKe

Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Neymar

It is no secret that Real Madrid want Brazilian superstar Neymar, with the departure of Madrid's main man Cristiano Ronaldo, the Los Blancos are still yet to find a replacement for the Portuguese and have went on to suffer the consequences of not replacing their main striker. With their poor performance this season, Real Madrid might be looking to make a major signing in the coming transfer window in order to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint Germain's striker Neymar is on the list of players wanted by Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez to replace Ronaldo, sport claim that Real Madrid are willing to sign Neymar for €350 million and pay him an annual salary of €45 million, but will Neymar consider making the move to Madrid if they make a bid for him?

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but he is also one of the most expensive to maintain, there were reports that Neymar demanded for an increase in wage just few months after moving to PSG despite the fact that he had not won any title at that time for PSG, this could also happen if he moves to Real Madrid and considering that Real Madrid are looking to sign a new breed of Galacticos, other top players who would cost Real Madrid a lot of money are also on Madrid's wanted list, therefore Neymar's financial demands will be difficult to for Madrid to Meet up with.

While PSG might be willing to meet up with Neymar's financial demands, Real Madrid on the other hand might not be able to meet up with Neymar's demands as they seem to have their hands full with Florentino Perez looking to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu stadium which will cost Real Madrid a lot of money and also maintaining other players will cost them money too. As a result of this Neymar might just consider sticking with PSG.

