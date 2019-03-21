×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Can Real Madrid afford to buy and keep Neymar?

Goodluck OkeKe
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
3   //    21 Mar 2019, 18:34 IST

Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Neymar
Real Madrid are ready to make a bid for Neymar

It is no secret that Real Madrid want Brazilian superstar Neymar, with the departure of Madrid's main man Cristiano Ronaldo, the Los Blancos are still yet to find a replacement for the Portuguese and have went on to suffer the consequences of not replacing their main striker. With their poor performance this season, Real Madrid might be looking to make a major signing in the coming transfer window in order to fill the void left by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Paris Saint Germain's striker Neymar is on the list of players wanted by Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez to replace Ronaldo, sport claim that Real Madrid are willing to sign Neymar for €350 million and pay him an annual salary of €45 million, but will Neymar consider making the move to Madrid if they make a bid for him?

Neymar is undoubtedly one of the best players in the world, but he is also one of the most expensive to maintain, there were reports that Neymar demanded for an increase in wage just few months after moving to PSG despite the fact that he had not won any title at that time for PSG, this could also happen if he moves to Real Madrid and considering that Real Madrid are looking to sign a new breed of Galacticos, other top players who would cost Real Madrid a lot of money are also on Madrid's wanted list, therefore Neymar's financial demands will be difficult to for Madrid to Meet up with.

While PSG might be willing to meet up with Neymar's financial demands, Real Madrid on the other hand might not be able to meet up with Neymar's demands as they seem to have their hands full with Florentino Perez looking to renovate the Santiago Bernabeu stadium which will cost Real Madrid a lot of money and also maintaining other players will cost them money too. As a result of this Neymar might just consider sticking with PSG.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Leisure Reading
Goodluck OkeKe
CONTRIBUTOR
Real Madrid transfer news: Neymar sends warning to Florentino Perez regarding move to Real Madrid and more - January 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
'Maybe Zidane can persuade Mbappé to join us'- Real Madrid president confirms interest in PSG superstars
RELATED STORY
Neymar turns down Real Madrid transfer rumour
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid willing to sell Benzema for €80 million and bring ideal Ronaldo replacement in the process and more Real Madrid transfer news January 28, 2019
RELATED STORY
Neymar to join Real Madrid for world record fee, Luka Modric could be on his way out and more Real Madrid transfer news: March 5, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Zinedine Zidane's return could mean superstar won't join Los Blancos next season
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Expected Lineup With Neymar under Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid want Neymar or Kylian Mbappe over two Premier League superstars
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid fans name who they want at the Bernabeu next season and blame Perez for this crisis
RELATED STORY
'I've always loved everything he's done': Neymar Jr. names former Real Madrid star as his footballing idol
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us