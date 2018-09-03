Can Ronaldo and co actually win the Champions league?

Ronaldo is yet to score in Serie A

Since the 5 time Ballon d'or winner moved to Turin , there has been much talk that this might actually be Juventus's year in Europe. And why would there not be? Mr Champions League is there himself, Cristiano Ronaldo was in scintillating form for Real Madrid in their European hattrick.

The horror start

But all has not gone according to plan for Ronaldo since his Italian venture started , he has not scored in three consecutive games for the Bianconeri since his debut. But these are not very worrying signs considering that last season Ronaldo started the league with 1 goal in 7 games but then went on to score goals for fun.

In fact, the worrying sign is the fact that Max Allegri is struggling to find his best starting XI , he has moved Ronaldo all around the park in these three games, starting as a sole striker, and then as a left winger and in the last game, as a floating striker alongside Mandzukic, sometimes shifting on the wing.

Another headache for the Azzurri's boss is the position of Dybala, who is much more of a natural central attacking midfielder. But if Allegri wants 2 strikers, it is an almost impossible task as he would have to keep the likes of D.Costa, Juan Cuadrado and Federico Bernadeschi on the bench.

Dybala has shown that he has the potential to play on the right but it is not his best position. It is a headache that Max Allegri needs to sort out quickly because the opposition teams seem to be giving a LOT of trouble to the Italian champions. Ronaldo's best position, on the other hand, seems to be the left striker alongside Mandzukic which does nothing but makes things even more complicated.

But we can expect all this to get sorted out

After all, its Massimiliano Allegri, the mastermind who always comes up with a solution and we should be very confident that he will do the same this time. After all, he has the world's best forward at his disposal who has proven himself time and time again. At this time, we can do nothing but wait and see how the on-paper explosive Juventus turn into a beast on the field as well.

In my personal opinion, Juventus will do extremely well on the European stage, but winning it is not going be easy with other well-oiled teams up there. I think Liverpool or Manchester City could actually cruise to the Wanda Metropolitano this time.