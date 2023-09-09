“Can’t keep himself fit for a long, hard Premier League year” – Graeme Souness delivers worrying verdict on Liverpool star

Liverpool legend Graeme Souness has aired his concerns regarding the summer business of his former club and their failure to sign a defender. The former Liverpool captain raised the point when speaking about the fitness of Cameroonian defender Joel Matip.

The Reds were active in the summer window in rebuilding their midfield following a huge clear-out. They signed the quartet of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis MacAllister, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch on permanent deals. They also targeted Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but lost both players to Chelsea.

For all of their success in signing midfielders, they failed to add any defenders. Jurgen Klopp's side were linked with Micky Van de Ven and reportedly held concrete talks to sign Levi Colwill from Chelsea. They failed to land either player and have now entered the season with four senior centre-backs.

Souness spoke to the Mirror about his fears concerning the fitness of experienced defender Matip, especially considering his recent fitness issues. The former Cameroon international has missed a good number of games through injury in his time at Anfield. Souness said that he does not trust Matip to remain fit for the entire season, potentially leaving the Reds without cover.

“I think the defence is more than good enough, the goalkeeper is more than good enough, but the blend in the midfield is not quite right. I’d like to see them get another central defender, Matip can’t keep himself fit for a long, hard Premier League year."

Liverpool have already had cause to play Matip this season following the suspension of captain Virgil Van Dijk and injury to Ibrahima Konate. The 32-year-old was paired with Joe Gomez as the Reds strolled past Aston Villa last weekend.

Liverpool look vulnerable in defence

Compared to last season, Liverpool have looked lmore vulnerable at the back. Chelsea were able to play through their defence at will on the opening matchday, as were Newcastle United. Both sides were let down by below-par finishing and could have defeated the Reds.

The weakness of the defensive structure may be attributed to their midfield just gelling together. The backline does not have the protection of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with their replacements less accomplished in defence.

Liverpool allowed defender Nat Phillips to join Celtic on loan this summer. Rather than sign a defender, the club chose to promote Development Squad captain Jarell Quansah. The youngster has made two league appearances this season.

The Reds may return to the market in the winter transfer window to sign defensive reinforcements, especially given the injury-plagued history of their defenders.