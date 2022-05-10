"Can't be taken any less seriously"- Pat Nevin comments on Chelsea's upcoming clash with Leeds United

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes the Blues cannot afford to relax or name a weakened starting line-up against Leeds United for their Premier League clash on Wednesday.

Thomas Tuchel is expected to rest a number of his key players against Jesse Marsch's side as he will have one eye on the FA Cup final against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

The German could be forced to name his strongest XI against Leeds as his side missed the chance to strengthen their grip on third place after their 2-2 draw with the Wolves on Saturday. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace to give his side a 2-0 lead before Bruno Lage's side staged a sensational comeback late in the second half to claim a draw.

Arsenal, meanwhile, cruised to a 2-1 victory over Leeds United, reducing the gap to the Blues to just one point in the league table.

Fifth-placed Tottenham are five points behind Tuchel's side. A victory over Leeds would help them secure a place in the top-four and qualify for next season's Champions League. Nevin believes the west London club must take their game against Leeds seriously.

"Arsenal crept closer and Spurs are grimly hanging on in there, but the real joy of three points would have been the chance to rest players and rotate before the FA Cup final. As it is, tomorrow's game at Leeds United can't be taken any less seriously than any other league game this season," Nevin told Chelsea's official website.

"On the positive side, wouldn't a win against Leeds be a rather delightful way to just about seal a top-four spot."

Chelsea will face a Leeds United side that will head into the game at Elland Road on the back of two consecutive defeats in the Premier League. Jesse Marsch's side currently sit in 18th place in the table, a point away from safety with just three games left to play this season. The Whites will therefore be desperate to overcome the reigning Champions League champions on Wednesday.

Premier League @premierleague



What drama! Conor Coady nods the ball over the line to send the away fans delirious



#CHEWOL GOAL Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (90+7 mins)What drama! Conor Coady nods the ball over the line to send the away fans delirious GOAL Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (90+7 mins)What drama! Conor Coady nods the ball over the line to send the away fans delirious #CHEWOL

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku's brace against Wolves is likely to be a massive boost to the player at the club

Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku has endured a dismal campaign. He had scored just 12 goals in 40 appearances prior to the game against Leeds and had seemingly fallen out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

The striker's last start for the Blues was in their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal, during which he was jeered by his home supporters after a disappointing performance.

Lukaku was, however, included in the starting line-up for the game against Wolves. He produced a sensational performance against Bruno Lage's side. The Belgian calmly slotted away a penalty in the 56th minute to open the scoring for the Blues, before scoring an impressive right-footed goal just two minutes later to double his side's advantage.

B/R Football @brfootball



129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes Romelu Lukaku hadn’t scored in the Premier League since December 29th.129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes Romelu Lukaku hadn’t scored in the Premier League since December 29th.129 days later and he's got a brace in 3 minutes ⚽⚽ https://t.co/FzZx49vvHw

His dominant display against Wolves is likely to have provided a massive boost to Chelsea as a lack of goals from their strikers has been a major source of concern for the club this season.

He is expected to start against Leeds and could make a case for a place in the starting line-up for the FA Cup final if he produces an impressive performance against The Peacocks.

