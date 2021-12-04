“Can’t waste this pressing monster” – Liverpool fans want West Ham man at Anfield after performance against Chelsea

Liverpool fans took to Twitter to express their desire to have West Ham forward Jarred Bowen at Anfield after he starred in West Ham's 3-2 win over Chelsea.

The 24-year-old English player scored his third goal of the Premier League season in the 56th minute to equalize the scoreline against Chelsea. Liverpool fans are now drooling over the West Ham striker after he was linked with a potential move to Anfield in the summer next year.

Bowen is receiving applause for his relentless pressing and work rate, something which the Liverpool team could benefit from. He was also involved in two assists in West Ham's meeting with Liverpool earlier this season and has now scored a goal against Chelsea. Hence the excitement of having Bowen playing for Liverpool is buzzing amongst the fans.

Here are some of the reactions:

Thy @_CreaT0R Bowen to Liverpool, can’t waste this pressing monster Bowen to Liverpool, can’t waste this pressing monster

Jay @ScouseSocialism Dear Mr Jarrod Bowen, do you like red squirrels and £3 pints? Would you like to join Liverpool FC? Please RSVP before January, thank you. Dear Mr Jarrod Bowen, do you like red squirrels and £3 pints? Would you like to join Liverpool FC? Please RSVP before January, thank you.

Jamie Holme @JamieHolme I said it at the time Liverpool were linked, Bowen is a talent. Very much a Klopp type player. I said it at the time Liverpool were linked, Bowen is a talent. Very much a Klopp type player.

Jonathan Fadugba @JFfutbol Jarrod Bowen is the type of player that Liverpool will sign and end up turning into a world class footballer. Jarrod Bowen is the type of player that Liverpool will sign and end up turning into a world class footballer.

West Ham manager David Moyes has not only managed to keep his team in the top four but has also grabbed the bragging rights to beat EPL heavyweights.

The Hammers have managed to secure wins over Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Leicester City, Manchester City, and now Chelsea in the ongoing season.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC West Ham have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham and Leicester this season.



David Moyes 👏 West Ham have beaten Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man United, Tottenham and Leicester this season.David Moyes 👏 https://t.co/JLbIZz5JAr

Bowen is also highly rated by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. He has praised the young English forward in the past as well. Klopp thinks he could be a potential successor to one of the strikers currently playing for Liverpool.

Praising Bowen after being hammered by West Ham, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said:

"I like Bowen a lot. He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.

Liverpool benefits the most as West Ham thrash Chelsea 3-2 at London Stadium

West Ham's thrashing of potential title contenders Chelsea 3-2 at home has not only helped them keep their fourth position but has also helped Liverpool immensely. The Reds beat Wolves courtesy of a late goal from Divock Origi and are now at the top of the Premier League table.

However, if Manchester City win against Watford, Liverpool will drop down to second-place. Given how the fixtures have panned out this weekend, the race for the Premier League title remains wide open. Jurgen Klopp and company will be hoping they can feed off the momentum gained after the late win over Wolves.

