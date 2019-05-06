×
Can the current crop of players help Netherlands reclaim their lost glory? 

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
132   //    06 May 2019, 15:41 IST

Dutch football is in safe hands
Dutch football is in safe hands

The Netherlands national football team has not performed to expectations in the last few years. The team was not able to qualify for the European Championships in 2016 and the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They failed to ensure a smooth transition from the squad which took them to the finals of the 2010 World Cup and the semi-finals in 2014.

However, Dutch football is slowly on the rise again as a number of impressive players are emerging from the nation. This has improved the squad significantly and shown capabilities to achieve greater things in world football.

To start with, the Netherlands possesses one of the best defenders in the world in the form of Virgil van Dijk. The Liverpool man is also the team's captain and with the kind of potential he possesses, the Dutch can be assured of a water-tight defense for a few more years. Along with VVD, Netherlands also possess Matthijs de Ligt who has already made a name for himself with almost all top European clubs having him on their radar. Add to this, the skills offered by the likes Daley Blind and Nathan Ake, the back line of the team is clearly in safe hands.

In Kevin Strootman and Georginio Wijnaldum, the midfield is experienced and very reliable. The youngsters like Frenkie de Jong and Donny van de Beek also add to the team's versatility in the middle of the park. These youngsters have proved that they belong to the highest stage with their performance for Ajax and the national team will also expect the same out of them in the coming days.

Although the team might appear light in the attacking department, Memphis Depay and Ryan Babel are capable of doing damage to any defense. Quincy Promes is experienced enough to take responsibilities on his should and with the promise shown by Justin Kluivert over the past couple of years, the forward line is also looking strong.

Ronald Koeman is a proven coach who can bring the best of the best of the squad. With the UEFA Nations League finals this summer and Euros happening next year, this team is definitely one squad which can surprise a few teams at both events.

Tags:
UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands Football Virgil van Dijk Memphis Depay Ronald Koeman
