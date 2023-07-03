Canada vs Cuba Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th July 2023

Canada are set to play Cuba at the Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Canada come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Guatemala in their most recent game. Canada boasted more possession, but both sides combined to have only five shots on target.

Cuba, on the other hand, lost 4-1 to Guadeloupe in their most recent game. A first-half brace from CSKA Sofia forward Matthias Phaeton and goals from Bnei Sakhnin attacker Ange-Freddy Plumain and Servette centre-back Anthony Baron sealed the deal for Guadeloupe. Mixco midfielder Arichel Hernandez scored a penalty for Cuba, who had Europa forward Aldair Ruiz sent off late in the second-half.

Canada vs Cuba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Canada have won nine games, lost two and drawn three.

Canadian winger Junior Hoilett had registered one goal in 30 league starts for Reading last season.

Canadian midfielder Jonathan Osorio has four goal contributions in 10 league starts for Toronto FC this season.

Canadian forward Jacob Shaffelburg has three goals in 10 league starts for Nashville SC this season.

Young Canadian forward Jacen Russell-Rowe has three goal contributions in two league starts for Columbus Crew this season.

Canada vs Cuba Prediction

Canada have made a splash in recent years in international football, especially due to the emergence of talents like Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David. Davies plays for one of the biggest clubs in world football in Bayern Munich as a regular starter, while David has consistently displayed his qualities as a forward for both Gent and Lille and is expected to take the step up sooner rather than later.

Both Davies and David have not been included in the Gold Cup squad. Young talents like Jacob Shaffelburg and Jacen Russell-Rowe have been given a chance to showcase their qualities, while experience in the squad is provided by names like Junior Hoilett, Richie Laryea and Jonathan Osorio.

Cuba, on the other hand, will hope to produce a better performance than the one against Guadeloupe. The likes of Maikel Reyes and Luis Paradela will have to step up in order to do so.

Canada, despite not having two of their big stars, should be able to win here.

Prediction: Canada 1-0 Cuba

Canada vs Cuba Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Canada

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Canada to keep a clean sheet- yes

