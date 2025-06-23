Canada vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24th 2025

Canada will go head-to-head against El Salvador at Shell Energy Stadium in their final group-stage match of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday. Les Rouges are unbeaten in two games, recording a win, and are at the top of the Group B standings.

La Selecta are winless in two games and are at the bottom of the standings. All four teams in Group B are in contention to qualify for the knockout round.

The Reds got their campaign underway with a thumping 6-0 win over Honduras but were held to a 1-1 draw by Curacao last week. Nathan Saliba broke the deadlock in the ninth minute, and Jeremy Antonisse bagged a last-gasp equalizer for Curacao.

La Selecta were held to a goalless draw by Curacao in their campaign opener and fell to a 2-0 loss to Honduras in their previous outing. They can only qualify for the knockout stage if they register a win here.

Canada vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 20 times in all competitions. As expected, Les Rouges have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. La Selecta have six wins and four games have ended in draws.

They have met twice in the Gold Cup thus far. The Reds have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording one win. They last met in the 2015 edition, and that meeting ended in a goalless draw.

El Salvador last registered a win in competitive meetings against the Reds in 1997.

Les Rouges have scored at least two goals in four of their last six appearances in the Gold Cup.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Canada vs El Salvador Prediction

The Reds have lost just one of their last six games in the Gold Cup, with that loss registered on penalties to the USA in the 2023 edition. They have won their last three competitive games in this fixture, scoring eight goals while conceding just one goal, and are strong favorites.

La Azul y Blanco have failed to score in their first two games in the competition thus far and will look to open their goalscoring account. They have won just one of their six games in 2025, including friendlies, playing out four draws.

Les Rouges have kept clean sheets in their two Gold Cup meetings against El Salvador. With that in mind and considering La Selecta's poor form in 2025, we back the Reds to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Canada 3-0 El Salvador

Canada vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

