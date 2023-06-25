Canada vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | June 27th 2023

Canada will get their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign underway against Guadeloupe at BMO Field on Tuesday.

Canada are joint-hosts for the 2023 edition of the competition and find themselves alongside Cuba, Guatemala, and Guadeloupe in Group D. The visitors booked their place in the competition via the qualifying playoffs with a 2-0 win over Guyana earlier this week.

The hosts are in the finals of the Gold Cup for the 13th edition in a row and have made it to the knockout stage in their last three appearances. The visitors have qualified for the finals for just the fifth time and failed to make it past the group stage in their last two appearances.

The hosts faced the USA in the CONCACAF Nations League final last week, suffering a 2-0 defeat against their southern rivals.

Canada vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just twice in competitive games thus far with both coming in the group stage of the Gold Cup. They first met in the 2007 edition, with Guadeloupe recording a 2-1 win. Interestingly, both teams made it to the semi-finals.

Their second and last meeting came in the 2011 edition, in which the hosts recorded a 1-0 win. Interestingly, this time both failed to make it past the group stage.

They will meet for the first time in Canada, with their previous two meetings taking place in the USA.

The hosts failed to score for the first time in their 2-0 defeat in the Nations League final against the USA last week in six games.

The visitors have won their last two games, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

Both teams have kept a couple of clean sheets in their last four games in all competitions.

The visitors have seen conclusive results in their last 19 games, suffering eight defeats and recording 11 wins.

Canada vs Guadeloupe Prediction

The hosts have won three of their last four games but have suffered defeats in five of their last 10 games. They will have the home advantage for their campaign opener and will look to bounce back from their defeats in the Nations League final last week.

The Gwada Boys have looked solid in recent games and have scored seven goals without conceding in their last two games. They have suffered defeats in their last six games in the competition and might struggle here.

Considering Canada's home advantage and their better record in the competition than the visitors, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Guadeloupe

Canada vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Lucas Cavallini to score or assist any time - Yes

