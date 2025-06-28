Canada vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 29th 2025

Canada and Guatemala will trade tackles in the Gold Cup quarterfinals on Sunday (June 29th). The game will be played at The U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Canadians wrapped up their group stage proceedings with a routine 2-0 victory over El Salvador. An eventful first half saw El Salvador reduced to nine men following red cards to Santos Ortiz and Jairo Henriquez, while Jonathan David missed a penalty. The Lille forward made amends by breaking the deadlock in the 53rd minute while Tajon Buchanan doubled their lead three minutes later. The victory saw the Canucks finish top of Group B on seven points.

Guatemala, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 3-2 victory over Guadeloupe. They were two goals up at the break thanks to goals from Jose Pinto and Olger Escobar. Ange-Freddy Plumain and Matthias Phaeton scored either side of Rubio Rubin in the second half. The win saw them finish second in Group C on six points.

The winner of this tie will face either the United States or Costa Rica in the semifinal.

Canada vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Canada have 10 wins from 15 head-to-head games. Three games ended in draws while Guatemala were victorious two times.

Their most recent clash came in July 2023 when both sides shared the spoils in a goalless draw in the Gold Cup.

Canada are unbeaten in their last six games in regulation time (four wins).

The last six head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Guatemala's three games at this edition of the Gold Cup have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Canada vs Guatemala Prediction

Canada are seeking only their third Gold Cup in history and first since the turn of the millenium. This is arguably their best shot at going all the way in a while and a win here would see them advance to the last four.

Guatemala, for their part, are aiming to win a maiden Gold Cup crown, although they triumphed once in its predecessor, the CONCACAF Championship. They were engaged in tight affairs in the group stage.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Canada to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Canada 2-0 Guatemala

Canada vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Canada to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

