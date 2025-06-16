Canada vs Honduras Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17th 2025

Canada will get their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign underway against Honduras at BC Place on Tuesday. Les Rouges were eliminated from the round of 16 in the 2023 edition while La Bicolor did not make it past the group stage.

Ad

The Reds suffered their first loss of the year in a friendly meeting against Cote d'Ivoire last week. The score ended goalless in regulation time and Cote d'Ivoire came out on top in the penalty shootout.

Los Catrachos have won all their competitive games in 2025. They extended their winning streak to four games last week with a 2-0 home triumph over Antigua and Barbuda in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Canada vs Honduras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 28 times in all competitions. La Bicolor have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 12 wins. The Reds are not far behind with nine wins, while seven games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last 11 games in this fixture, recording four wins apiece.

They have met four times in the Gold Cup thus far. Los Catrachos have been the better side in these meetings and have a 2-1 lead in wins.

Honduras have seen conclusive results in their last seven games, recording five wins.

Les Rouges have lost two of their last nine games in all competitions, with both losses registered at home.

The Reds have scored 33 goals in their last three appearances in the Gold Cup. They have also conceded 17 goals in that period.

Los Catrachos have scored 13 goals while conceding 14 times in the last three editions of the competition.

Ad

Trending

Canada vs Honduras Prediction

Les Rouges have seen conclusive results in their last four competitive games, recording three wins. They have scored at least two goals in four of their last seven games in all competitions. Notably, they have failed to score in their last two Gold Cup meetings against La H and will look to improve upon that record.

La Bicolor are on a four-game winning streak in competitive games, scoring 10 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

Ad

The Reds will have the home advantage in this match, which is being played in Vancouver. They are unbeaten in their last five home games in this fixture, recording three wins. With that in mind, we back Les Rouges to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Canada 2-1 Honduras

Canada vs Honduras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Canada to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Ad

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More