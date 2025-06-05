Canada vs Ukraine Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2025

Canada will host Ukraine at the BMO Field on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The hosts will be keen to put up a good showing to build confidence and fitness ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup coming up later this month.
Canada picked up a 2-1 win over USA in the third-place match of the CONCACAF Nations League in their last international outing and will be looking to achieve more success when they return to action on Saturday.
Ukraine have little to worry about this weekend as they will not be participating in a competitive match until they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign in September. The visitors failed to gain promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League as they fell to a 4-3 aggregate defeat to Belgium in the promotion playoffs last time out, but will hope to return to winning ways this weekend.
Following Saturday's game, both sides will continue in friendly action next week, with the Canucks set to host Ivory Coast while the visitors will take on New Zealand.
Canada vs Ukraine Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Saturday's game will mark only the second ever meeting between Canada and Ukraine.
- The first meeting between the two teams came back in October 2010 when they traded tackles in a friendly clash at the Valeriy Lobanovskyi Dynamo Stadium, which ended 2-2.
- The hosts have scored eight goals and conceded only four in their last five international outings.
- The visitors have scored and conceded the same number of goals (7) in their last five games.
- The Blue and Yellow are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.
- Canada are currently ranked 30th in the FIFA World Rankings while Ukraine are ranked 25th.
Canada vs Ukraine Prediction
The hosts are slight favorites going into the weekend and will rely greatly on their home advantage to get the win against a side with a largely similar squad quality.
Ukraine will look to improve on their recently mediocre defensive record to get a win when they travel to North America this weekend, but may have to settle for a draw.
Prediction: Canada 2-2 Ukraine
Canada vs Ukraine Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of Canada's last five games on home soil has featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in four of the visitors' last five games)