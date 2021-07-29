Canada Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Canada take on Brazil at Miyagi Stadium in the women's quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.
Both sides have been unbeaten so far during the tournament and will look to book their place in the semi-finals with a win on Friday.
Canada have not been at their best during the tournament, drawing two of their three group games. Bev Priestman will need her side to step up their performance if they are to beat powerhouse Brazil.
Pia Sundhage's team surprisingly finished second in Group F due to goal difference despite winning two of their three games.
Brazil were strong favorites to reach the finals heading into the tournament and will need to show their class when they come up against a feisty Canada side on Friday.
With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, Friday's game is sure to be an enthralling matchup.
Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head
Brazil have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Canada only winning one.
The two sides played out a 0-0 draw when they met in a friendly last month.
Canada Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: D-W-D
Brazil Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: W-D-W
Canada Women vs Brazil Women Team News
Canada Women
Canada have no injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Great Britain earlier this week. Bev Priestman is expected to name the same starting XI for Friday's game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Brazil Women
Brazil came away unscathed from their 1-0 victory against Zambia earlier this week. Erika should return to the side after being benched in the final group game for Poliana.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Canada Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI
Canada Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stephanie Labbe; Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jayde Riviere; Quinn, Sophie Schmidt; Adriana Leon, Janine Beckie, Deanne Rose; Evelyne Viens
Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbara; Tamires, Rafaelle, Erika, Bruna Benites; Marta, Andressinha, Formiga, Duda; Debinha, Beatriz
Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction
With the quality and experience in the squad, Brazil should advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. While Brazil are favorites, Canada will surely make life difficult for Pia Sundhage's side.
We predict Brazil will get past Canada in a tight game.
Prediction: Canada Women 0-1 Brazil Women
