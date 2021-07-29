Canada Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Canada take on Brazil at Miyagi Stadium in the women's quarter-finals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Both sides have been unbeaten so far during the tournament and will look to book their place in the semi-finals with a win on Friday.

Canada have not been at their best during the tournament, drawing two of their three group games. Bev Priestman will need her side to step up their performance if they are to beat powerhouse Brazil.

Pia Sundhage's team surprisingly finished second in Group F due to goal difference despite winning two of their three games.

Brazil were strong favorites to reach the finals heading into the tournament and will need to show their class when they come up against a feisty Canada side on Friday.

7 - Brazil have now progressed from all seven of the Women's Olympic Football tournament group stages, the joint-most of any side in the competition’s history alongside USA. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/y1yoY5X2iU — OptaJoao (@OptaJoao) July 27, 2021

With a spot in the semi-finals on the line, Friday's game is sure to be an enthralling matchup.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head

Brazil have a slight advantage based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning two of their last five meetings, with Canada only winning one.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw when they met in a friendly last month.

Canada Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: D-W-D

Brazil Women Form Guide at Olympics 2021: W-D-W

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Team News

Marta is Brazil's talisman

Canada Women

Canada have no injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Great Britain earlier this week. Bev Priestman is expected to name the same starting XI for Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brazil Women

Brazil came away unscathed from their 1-0 victory against Zambia earlier this week. Erika should return to the side after being benched in the final group game for Poliana.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XI

First-Time Olympian 🍁 Evelyne Viens pic.twitter.com/uuCQL7F7VD — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 28, 2021

Canada Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stephanie Labbe; Ashley Lawrence, Vanessa Gilles, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jayde Riviere; Quinn, Sophie Schmidt; Adriana Leon, Janine Beckie, Deanne Rose; Evelyne Viens

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-4-2): Barbara; Tamires, Rafaelle, Erika, Bruna Benites; Marta, Andressinha, Formiga, Duda; Debinha, Beatriz

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

With the quality and experience in the squad, Brazil should advance to the semi-finals of the tournament. While Brazil are favorites, Canada will surely make life difficult for Pia Sundhage's side.

We predict Brazil will get past Canada in a tight game.

Prediction: Canada Women 0-1 Brazil Women

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P