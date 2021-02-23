Canada Women vs Brazil Women prediction, preview, team news and more | SheBelieves Cup 2021

Canada and Brazil face each other in the SheBelieves Cup 2021 on Wednesday at the Exploria Stadium in Orlando.

The US women's national team have already won their first two games in this sixth edition of the SheBelieves Cup, beating Canada 1-0, and then Brazil 2-0.

Brazil thumped Argentina in the opening game of the competition, winning 4-1. Canada only managed a 1-0 scoreline against Brazil's great rivals, who are evidently the weakest team in the competition this year.

Next match: 🇨🇦🇧🇷



Wednesday, watch the #CANWNT v Brazil match LIVE on @onesoccer at 16.00 ET / 13.00 PT

Even though neither of these sides now have a realistic chance of winning the competition, they will look to finish on a high note in this game.

The US are set to retain the crown that they won last year, while Brazil and Canada fight it out to finish in second place, in all probability.

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Head-to-Head

Canada have won two of the last four games against Brazil. However, they have not won any of the last two.

The last match between these two teams was at the Tournoi de France in 2020, when the match ended 2-2.

ICYMI ➡️ Canada gets first win of 2021 with 1:0 victory over Argentina



STORY 🍁 https://t.co/s94mB1NmY2#CANWNT pic.twitter.com/co4EwQsBtj — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 22, 2021

Canada Women form guide: W-L

Brazil Women form guide: L-W

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Team News

Canada Women

Canada have come into this tournament relying on their youth to perform, while also building their team for the next FIFA Women's World Cup.

Record goal-scorer Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson and Erin McLeod are all injured, and will not play a part in this game.

Injured: Christine Sinclair, Diana Matheson, Erin McLeod, Bianca St. Geoges

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Brazil Women

All the Brazilian players that made the trip to Orlando are available for selection in this game.

Luana and Formiga were both ruled out before the start of the tournament, with their club Paris Saint-Germain refusing to release them.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Luana, Formiga

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Predicted XIs

Canada Women Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stephanie Labbe; Allysha Chapman, Jade Rose, Quinn, Shelina Zadorsky; Desiree Scott, Julia Grosso, Samantha Chang; Deanne Rose, Janine Backie, Evelyne Viens

Brazil Women Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aline Reis; Tamires de Britto, Rafaelle Souza, Tainara da Silva, Camila Pereira; Julia Bianchi, Adriana da Silva; Beatriz Joao, Ivana Fuso, Marta; Debinha

Canada Women vs Brazil Women Prediction

This is a younger Canada side than their best team, and Brazil did play a lot better against Argentina than their North American opponents.

With this in mind, we are predicting a Brazil win in this game.

Prediction: Canada Women 1-2 Brazil Women